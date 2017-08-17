The site of American neo-Nazis The Daily Stormer was deprived of a domain in Russia at the request of Roskomnadzor

The site of American neo-Nazis The Daily Stormer was deprived of a domain in Russia less than a day after the transfer to the .ru zone. This was reported by RU-CENTER.

The representative of the registrar said that on August 17 Roskomnadzor applied to them and “demanded to consider the possibility” of blocking The Daily Stormer.

Officially Roskomnadzor states that the site was blocked, as it incites “racial, national and other types of social strife”. In this case, the agency refers to paragraph 5.7 of the registration rules , which allows you to block only sites with phishing schemes, viruses and child porn.

The site http://dailystormer.ru/ was not available until the lock. This is due to the fact that the Cloudflare service refused to support the resource , which protected it from hacker attacks.

The Daily Stormer was forced to register in Russia, when it refused to serve American companies GoDaddy and Google. Companies did not like how Andrew Anglin, the founder of the site, spoke about a woman who died during the riots in Charlottesville.
