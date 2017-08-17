http://www.renegadetribune.com/remembering-rudolf-hess-1894-1987/

This August 17, 2017 marks the 30th Anniversary of the murder of Rudolf Hess at Spandau Prison perpetrated (according to what we know now) by 'British Intelligence', in collaboration with American agents, with inside information related to the event being in power of the Mossad.

The Spandau Prison was constructed in 1876 in the borough of Spandau in Western Berlin, and it was demolished in 1987 after the death of its last prisoner, Rudolf Hess, to "prevent it from becoming a neo-Nazi shrine". The grave was later removed as well, with the excuse of it becoming a "neo-Nazi pilgrimage site". In the last few decades Hess has acquired recognition as a tragic hero figure.

The paragraphs below come from the Rudolf Hess' metapedia entry. I have added some referenced links to the text, like the Telegraph's article:

Criticisms of the politically correct view on the peace proposal, the sentencing, and the alleged suicide

Controversy surrounds the peace proposal, what it offered, and if Hitler knew about it. The very strict lifelong imprisonment and “suicide” of Hess have been seen as intended to prevent Hess from revealing circumstances embarrassing for the (Western) Allies. For example, a British acceptance of a German peace proposal may possibly have prevented the later enormous casualties and destruction due to the war, “the Holocaust”, and the postwar Communist occupation of and terror in Eastern Europe.

The official National Socialist rejection of Hess and the peace proposal (once it failed) may have been due to the peace proposal containing sensitive details such as a proposed alliance against the Soviet Union, which was at this time a German ally.

Regardless if the above theories are correct or not, the lifelong imprisonment of Hess has been seen as a particularly unjust part of the Nuremberg trials. British historian A.J.P. Taylor once summed up the arguments for the injustice of the Hess case:

Hess came to this country in 1941 as an ambassador of peace. He came with the … intention of restoring peace between Great Britain and Germany. He acted in good faith. He fell into our hands and was quite unjustly treated as a prisoner of war. After the war, we should have released him. Instead, the British government of the time delivered him for sentencing to the International Tribunal at Nuremberg … No crime has ever been proved against Hess … As far as the records show, he was never at even one of the secret discussions at which Hitler explained his war plans.”

Regarding the alleged suicide, his lawyer, Dr Seidl, felt Hess was too old and frail to have managed to kill himself. His son Wolf Rüdiger Hess repeatedly claimed that his father had been murdered by the British Secret Intelligence Service to prevent him from revealing not politicially correct information. Abdallah Melaouhi, who served as Hess’s medical orderly from 1982 to 1987 wrote a book on a similar theme. A report released in 2012 again raised the question of whether Hess was murdered. Historian Peter Padfield claims the suicide note found on the body appears to have been written when Hess was hospitalized in 1969.

A 2013 article in The Telegraph stated that:

Peter Padfield, an historian, has uncovered evidence he says shows that, Hess, the deputy Fuhrer, brought with him from Hitler, a detailed peace treaty, under which the Nazis would withdraw from western Europe, in exchange for British neutrality over the imminent attack on Russia. The existence of such a document was revealed to him by an informant who claims that he and other German speakers were called in by MI6 to translate the treaty for Churchill. […] There is no mention of the treaty in any of the official archives which have since been made public, but Mr Padfield believes this is because there has been an ongoing cover-up to protect the reputations of powerful figures. The author says that his informant broke off contact with him after approaching his former masters in the security services.”

