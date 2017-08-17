New GM Crops Use RNA Interference Technology for Mass Sterilization

http://www.renegadetribune.com/new-gm-crops-use-rna-interference-technology-mass-sterilization/

By Christina Sarich

Gene silencing raised some eyebrows when it was first touted just over a year ago, as the next “miracle” gene alteration technology. It was developed with the ability to make “precise” insertions and deletions into a plant’s genome. This new technology has been developed to utilize RNA interference to block protein translation in a gene. It doesn’t sound so ubiquitously perilous until you realize that the specific target is an insect’s reproductive ability.

The technology, called RNAi for short, has been touted as a “therapy,” ideologically promoted as a mechanism to silence unwanted genes that can cause cancer and other diseases. This mechanistic scientific viewpoint is a common feature of reductionist views which see the human being, and all of nature as a machine which can be tampered with, without ever affecting its constituent, interrelated parts.

he true intention for the use of this technology seems to be quite different, though.

Genetic researchers are now weaponizing plants by engineering them to have specific RNA fragments that shut down a target gene sequence that allows insects to reproduce. All the insect has to do is eat the plant, and they are rendered sterile.

Sterilizing the insects may seem harmless until you realize that we are destined to eat those plants too, with the very same RNA insertions that block reproductive success.

Plants just like people, can “turn off” one or more of their genes by using a process called RNA interference to block protein translation. On the surface, the technology was meant to sexually castrate beetles, moths, worms, and other pests, the technology will also render beneficial insects sterile, and the implications are that they could cause mass sterilization of the human population as well.

This tactic is not outside the realm of previous genetic modifications, anyhow. To wit:

Genetically modified soy has been linked to the sterility of hamsters.

Drs. A. Velimirov, C. Binter, and University Prof. Dr. J. Zentek released results of a long term reproductive study on GMO fed mice. They examined the effects of a GMO corn crop on 4 generations of mice, and found that the reproductive viability of each generation fed GMOs worsened. There was a steady decline in the mice litter size over time.

GMOS have caused animal miscarriages in sheep, cows, pigs and other farm animals.

In humans, it is likely that GMOS cause significant changes in endocrine metabolism, and cause endometriosis, which leads to more miscarriages and birth defects.

Gender bending chemicals used heavily in GMO crops are also associated with reduced fertility.

As the evidence that chemical pesticides and herbicides used with GM crops causes major endocrine and reproductive damage, it seems the geneticists are bent on finding another way to sterilize the masses. As usual with this industry, there is little oversight and long-term testing to prove that RNA interference won’t cause long-term damage to the genetic building blocks of humans – or is that the entire point?

To understand more about how RNAi works, you can watch the following video (caution, the process is depicted as purely beneficial, without discussing any of the problems that can occur with RNAi, such as secondary gene silencing or multi-generational effects due to epigenetics, and methylate group/protein expression.)

