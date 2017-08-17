Moving Forward from the Tragic Events in Charlottesville, Virginia

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/moving-forward-from-tragic-events-charlottesville-virginia-liveris?trk=eml-email_feed_ecosystem_digest_01-hero-0-null&midToken=AQEQG26OdJopzw&fromEmail=fromEmail&ut=2p7dw-CnGXeDU1

Like you, I was shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific events this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The public displays of hatred and bigotry on the part of white nationalist protesters were appalling. The tragic loss of a young woman’s life, as a direct result of racially motivated violence, was simply unbearable. Respectful disagreement is, of course, essential to our democracy. However, the vile hatred we witnessed in Charlottesville is unacceptable.

All Americans should be able to agree that white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan deserve only our universal, unequivocal, and full-throated condemnation. Wherever and whenever we encounter prejudice or acts of violence, we are obligated – as citizens, as moral beings, as members of the same national community – to speak out. Clearly, firmly, and without apology.

In the many years I have been proud to call America my home, I have been extremely grateful for how the American people welcomed me – and countless other immigrants, from every background, race, religion, and country of origin – with open arms. The tragedy in Charlottesville is a painful reminder of the bigotry that persists in our society today – as we continue building the “more perfect union” that the Founding Fathers envisioned. Progress has not always happened in a straight line, but millions of patriotic Americans push us forward and refuse to compromise on the principles of liberty and justice for all. For me, this unwavering commitment to progress is the essence of America – and the very best of what this great country represents.

It is also indispensable to our culture and success at Dow. For 120 years, Dow has thrived because we have held true to the inclusive vision of our founder, fought for the rights of all people, and lived our values wherever we operate. Today, the leaders of this enterprise are united in our commitment to building a truly diverse workforce and combatting all forms of hate and discrimination. This means confronting overt racism and bigotry, as well as the implicit biases and structural inequalities that we continue to see all around us.

In light of what happened in Charlottesville, there are some who believe that business leaders should formally disassociate themselves from the administration in Washington, D.C. I have personally heard from many people – including colleagues at Dow – who are concerned about my role on the administration’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. I want to assure you that I understand these genuine concerns and do not take them lightly. Nor do I take lightly the responsibility to serve this wonderful country or the obligation to fight for prosperity and opportunity for all Americans.

I have worked, for decades, with officials from across the political spectrum to help build a more inclusive American economy. I agreed to serve as the Chair of the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because I believe that a strong manufacturing economy is good for America and is the best way to ensure its benefits are shared with every segment of society.

Every member of the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative condemns racism and bigotry, and there cannot be moral ambiguity around the driving forces of the events in Charlottesville. However, in discussions I had with the White House earlier today, I indicated that in the current environment it was no longer possible to conduct productive discussions under the auspices of the Initiative. And so, as proud as I am of the efforts we were taking on behalf of the American worker, disbanding the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative was the right decision.

I remain committed to being an advocate for manufacturing and to champion policies that reflect the values we at Dow hold dear.