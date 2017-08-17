Jewish Media Hiding This Dark Secret About Woman Who Toppled Confederate Monument

When 22-year-old college student Takiyah Thompson toppled a monument of a Confederate soldier in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday, she instantly became a hero of the liberal media — a counterbalance to the sick violence we saw in Charlottesville this past weekend. That sentiment only grew after, as WTVD-TV reports, Thompson was arrested at a news conference in which she demanded amnesty for the protesters.

Take, for instance, this headline from the liberal Huffington Post: “Takiyah Thompson, Hailed As ‘Hero,’ Showered With Support For Toppling Confederate Statue.” The media breathlessly reported everything that Thompson said at the news conference, an event put on by the Workers World Party, a group that Thompson belongs to.

Much less — in fact, next to nothing — was said about the Workers World Party, the Marxist-Leninist group that has taken credit for organizing the monument-toppling. There was a reason for that: For Thompson’s story to fit the narrative, the Workers World Party’s history needed to be obscured.

As The Daily Caller points out, the WWP has some very dirty secrets. It’s a pro-North Korean, anti-American organization that often espouses violence and crime to get its way. The Daily Caller describes the party, founded in 1959, as a “hard-line offshoot of the more moderate Socialist Workers Party.”

“Organizers and protesters in Durham sent a clear message: Love does not trump hate; only mobilized people’s power can tear down white supremacy,” the group said in a piece published right after the Durham incident.

The group also stuck up for North Korea’s right to nuclear weapons, saying that Pyongyang is merely “trying to keep from being crushed by the immense force deployed by U.S. ‘capitalist democracy.’”

“It is the right of oppressed people to choose the form of their struggle,” a WWP article from this past Monday reads.

“Those who come from the oppressor nation must not dictate how it should be done … And the same is true on the international arena. If the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have decided that the only way they’ll be safe from another U.S. attack is to have a nuclear deterrent, the best thing we in the U.S. can do is try to make sure that such an attack by the U.S. never happens.”

No matter how you feel about Confederate monuments, this is not the kind of person you want to “shower with support” over a decision to commit politically-motivated vandalism. This is an extremist far outside of the mainstream of American opinion.

Whether or not you agree with what she did — and we do not — that side of the story needs to be told.