Armed Antifa Protesters Crash Funeral For Charlottesville Victim

Heather Heyer died Saturday amid armed protesters and violence, as hatred met hatred on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Wednesday, her funeral in Charlottesville was marred by those with the urge to resort to violence.

Outside the entrance to Heather Heyer's funeral a woman playing America the Beautiful

Anti-fascist activists have just shown up outside the theater with baseball bats and purple shields

Anti-fascist activists have just shown up outside the theater with baseball bats and purple shields

Anti-fascists say that they're armed because the "police won't protect the people"

Outside the Charlottesville theater where her funeral was held, anti-fascist protesters armed with purple shields and bats appeared, waiting for the opposition.

The activists claimed they showed up armed because “the police won’t protect the people,” reporter Taylor Lorenz tweeted.

They made their presence known even though Lt. Steve Upman of the Charlottesville Police Department told Mic police “don’t have any credible threats” of protests by hate groups.

Heyer died Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally. The driver of the car, James Alex Fields Jr., who had come from Ohio for the protest,  has charged with murder.

At Heyer’s funeral, signs of the hatred that spewed across Charlottesville Saturday was evident, but restrained.

Heather's mother: "Remember, if you're not outraged you're not paying attention… if I had to give my child up we're gonna make it count"

A woman in the crowd starts shouting, Heather's mom says please be respectful of my daughter

One person inside the funeral ceremony began to attack President Donald Trump, but was drowned out as the audience told her to sit down. The woman persisted until Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother, asked for some respect for her daughter.

Bro tired to steer the group away from hate.

“Our daughter did not live a life of hate, and hating this young man is not going to solve anything,” Bro said of Fields.

Her daughter’s life was about “fairness and equality and caring, and that’s what we want people to take away from this,” Bro said.

