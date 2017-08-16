Why Nationalism Will Never Work In Western Societies

https://freespeechtwentyfirstcentury.com/2016/01/29/individuality-a-jewish-plot-to-enslave-the-mind/

Originally I was planning to write a mere update on things going on for the website on my social media pages but I will save that for later today or tomorrow. I was talking to one of my sidepieces today and the topic of the Charlottesville rally came into play and I made a startling revelation to her and also to myself. The idea of nationalism has been a fervent one in all of human history and of course the latest ones being the in the periods after the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia. There has been a new pitch towards nationalism under the misguided notions of the Alt Right movement, a movement made up of white idiots, Jews, pedophiles, faggots, Muslim hating white idiots, Jew loving white idiots, and White Freemasons. The last time that nationalism worked was when the people under the states of Yugoslavia realizes that they should put aside all individualistic feelings and they were able to work towards a collectivist goal of reclaiming their homelands and to put an end to the reign of the evils of communism.

However, we must also note that this was done in Eastern Europe and in the Balkan regions; regions that still believe in traditions of nation, folk, history, and preservation. They have managed to do an exceptional job at fighting the evils of diversity and multiculturalism for generations, though I believe that they might already fall as those nations are now under the threat of Jewish supremacy and have already fallen in the case of Greece and Italy. Here in western society, we have embrace the evils of individualism that places a greater emphasis on the values of the individual over the needs of the group. It is this evil that has led to the rise of feminism, faggots, so called gay rights, gay marriage, and much more destructive forces. It is the reason why England has turned into such a cesspool where transgender parents are raising children to become “genderless” which is nothing more than another form of child abuse. It is why here in America, we are willing to elect a narcissistic douchebag named Donald Trump instead of simply embracing nihility and destroying everything in order to prevent more corruption of this world. For if nothing exists, then nothing can ever be corrupted again!

The idea of nationalism is one of collective struggles where a people with a shared history, language, culture, and genetics work together for the common good of their people as seen in the great 12 years of rule under Adolf Hitler of the Third Reich. Yet in an individualistic society, it is a dog-eat-dog world where only the ones who are able to navigate the dangerous depths of Jewish finance, Jewish economic evils, and the ones who end up at the top are “blessed” to earn a life of working for taxation, rent, and essentially paying to simply live. I have often found it quite curious that humans are the only species on planet earth who happily pay taxes, pay money simply to eat, have shelter, and to enjoy each other’s company.

That is why the Alt Right, besides being led by Jews and White Freemasons, will never be achieve nationalism; this is why all ideas of “white” or “black” nationalism shall always fail here in America and in all of Western Europe for the idea of nationalism is a collective idea that is diametrically opposed to the rights of the individual and individualism. This is why most people in Western Societies shudder to think of what would happen to them under a nationalistic society and it is why the laughable presidency of Donald Trump shall be an abject failure, if it already isn’t perceived by those with half of a functioning mind. I know that in the link that I posted at the very top points to the Jewish hand in all of this but I do not believe that it will be functional or reasonable to target the so called elitist Jews and White Freemasons. It is more realistic and viable to simply start to take up arms and destroy all life, nature, objects, creeds, and beliefs on this planet so that nothing will ever exist anymore. For in that manner, all corruptions end for if the root of the problems of this world, human beings, no longer exist, then it will mean a real chance at a peaceful world. Yet people must know that such a peaceful world will have not an ounce of existence on it for we all know that a world where nothing exists will mean an end to all evil and good left in this world.