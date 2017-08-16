White supremacists praise Trump’s ‘fair,’ ‘honest’ condemnation of ‘both sides’ in Charlottesville

White supremacists including a former Ku Klux Klan imperial wizard and the leader of the so-called alt-right movement have praised US President Donald Trump’s reiteration on Tuesday that “both sides” were responsible for the deadly violence that broke out over the weekend at a far-right rally in Charlottesville Virginia.
The president has appeared to waffle on condemnation of the “Unite the Right” rally which drew white supremacists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, various hate groups, militia and — on the other side — a host of counter-protesters including antifa and Black Lives Matter activists to the quiet university town on Friday and Saturday. The protest Saturday took a deadly turn when a neo-Nazi plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
After the car-ramming, widely condemned as a terror act, Trump slammed the violence “on many sides,” drawing criticism across the board. Amid intense pressure, he followed that comment up on Monday with a direct condemnation of white supremacy and white nationalism, but a day later, reiterated that “both sides” were to blame, saying that “there are two sides to every story.”
In a tense press conference Tuesday at Trump Tower, Trump said: “What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right?” he asked.” Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem? I think they do.”
“They came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible, and it was a horrible thing to watch. I think there’s blame on both sides.”
These remarks were met with praise by former KKK leader and Trump supporter David Duke who tweeted: “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa.”
Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/897554574663442432 …
Richard Spencer, the leader of the so-called alt-right, a movement which mixes white supremacy, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and anti-immigration populism said Trump’s statement Tuesday was “fair and down to earth.”
On Monday, Spencer, told the Times of Israel that he found comfort in Trump’s original blaming “many sides” for the melee. “I think in his gut he knows that we are not the ones aggressing,” he said.
Other prominent Trump supporters picked up the president’s “alt-left” comments Tuesday and called to label this alleged entity a terror organization.
Jack Posobiec, a conservative Trump supporter who used social media to draw attention to “pizzagate,” an unfounded conspiracy theory that claims Democrats harbor child sex slaves at a pizza restaurant, wrote on Twitter: “Time to declare the #AltLeft aka #Antifa a domestic terrorist organization!”
Mike Cernovich, another well-known Trump supporter and defender, who has distanced himself from Duke and Spencer, calling them “losers,” also went on a tweetstorm against the so-called “alt-left.”
In his remarks Tuesday, Trump acknowledged there were “some very bad people” looking for trouble in the group protesting plans to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville — the alleged real issue behind the rally. “But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” he said.
Trump, who has quickly deemed other deadly incidents in the US and around the world acts of terrorism, also waffled when asked whether the car death was a terrorist attack.
“There is a question. Is it murder? Is it terrorism?” Trump said. “And then you get into legal semantics. The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing.”
White House officials indicated they were caught off guard by Trump’s remarks. He had signed off on a plan to not answer questions from journalists during the event, according to a White House official not authorized to speak publicly about a private discussion. Once behind the lectern and facing the cameras, he overruled the decision.
The blowback was swift, including from fellow Republicans. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Trump should not allow white supremacists “to share only part of the blame.” House Speaker Paul Ryan declared in a tweet that “white supremacy is repulsive” and there should be “no moral ambiguity,” though he did not specifically address the president.
We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.
Democrats too were aghast at Trump’s comments. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said on Twitter that the Charlottesville violence “was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts.”
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said on Twitter that he no longer views Trump as his president.
“As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment,” Schatz said. “This is not my president.”
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that “by saying he is not taking sides, Donald Trump clearly is. When David Duke and white supremacists cheer, you’re doing it very very wrong.”
At the press conference, Trump also sided with those seeking to maintain the monument to Lee, equating him with some of the nation’s founders who also owned slaves. Confederate monuments have become rallying points for supporters of both preserving and toppling them.
“So, this week it’s Robert E. Lee,” he said. “I noticed that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down.” I wonder, is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself where does it stop?”
He continued: “You’re changing history. You’re changing culture.”
The president’s comments mirrored rhetoric from the far-right fringe. A post Monday by the publisher of The Daily Stormer, a notorious neo-Nazi website, predicted that protesters are going to demand that the Washington Monument be torn down.
White supremacists and neo-Nazis had been parsing Trump’s words since Saturday, first praising his Saturday remarks, then denouncing his statement Monday when he called white nationalists “criminals and thugs,” then again expressing approval when Trump went back to his initial response and spread out the blame.
On Monday, Duke had posted a video mildly criticizing Trump’s prepared statement, saying “President Trump, please, for God’s sakes, don’t feel like you’ve got to say these things. It’s not going to do you any good.”
He told reporters Monday that Trump’s prepared statement “sounds like we might want to all bring out an acoustic guitar and sing “Kum ba yah.” It’s just vapid nonsense.”
Andrew Anglin, the publisher of The Daily Stormer, had praised Trump’s initial reaction to the violence Saturday as “no condemnation at all … really really good. God bless him.”
Anglin then dismissed Trump’s Monday statement as “childish nonsense,” and on Tuesday posted an article titled “Trump Defends Charlottesville Nazis Against Jew Media Lies, Condemns Antifa Terrorists.”
Post Aug. 16th 2017
Shalom dear friends. 1. Today the post will be opened with very human stories that were written by Syrian citizens that changed their minds after being in Israel for h4opliday and/or medical treatments. But first some history/reminder: The war in Syria, between Syrian militias and the Syrian regime started some 6 years ago. It must be noted that it has nothing to do with Israel. Israel was not involved, in any way, in this war. The only Israeli involvement was the aid that Israel hands to the Syrian casualties and the Syrian people. Some 200000 Syrians, from the southern part of Syria, were suffering from this war. More than 400 families were forced to leave their homes and to move to live in tents. 500000 Syrian people were killed in this brutal war and more than 6 million people lost their homes in the entire of Syria. More than double of this figure were exposed to health problems. In order to help these helpless people Israel, the bitter enemy of the Arabs/Syrians, opened a rescue point, near the fenced border in the Golan Heights, a hospital. This was, for couple of years, the only solution for wounded and/or sick Syrian the only way to get remedy. Some of the injured/sick people, including pregnant women were moved to Israeli hospitals to get necessary medical aid. The Syrian citizens appreciated this service/help, that was given free,. They wrote letters of appreciations that some of them are translated hereunder: 1.1. G. who arrived to Israel with her wounded son: “The situation in Syria is a tragedy. We want peace. The bloodshed is too much. No power. No jobs. The people just die. Syria was the most beautiful state of the Arab states. We thought that Israel is our enemy. But we see that Israel is good to us. I want to thank Israel it’s army and the hospital for the kind hospitalization and for the help in supplying power to Syria and the help that children from Syria get from Israel. Signed: G.
1.2. M. An married man, 31, and father of young children: The economic situation in my country is terrible to the people. After 7 years of revolution, that we lost blood and people souls, the Syrian wounded did not have a place to get treatments. I thank the state of Israel for the help that they handed to me and to all wounded of the Syrian people. After years that we thought that Israel is an enemy, that we must get rid of it and get our occupied territory back, I thank you for the super treatment and the nice attitude and especially I want to thank the Israeli army for its human acceptance of my people”. Signed: M.
1.3. S. 26 years of age. Lost his right arm: “We, the people of Syria, want peace with the state of Israel, that gave us a lot of assistance during this hard time. To all Syrians that say that Israel is an enemy I say that you are liars. Peace to Syria and Israel”. Signed: S.
1.4. D, 22 years old. He lost his right leg: “It is very confusing in Syria. People are dying. There is nobody to help Syria. Before we arrived to Israel we thought that it was our enemy. But, due to this war and the assistance that Israel was giving to Syrian soldiers and especially children, I tell you that Israel is our friend and allied. Thanks to the Israeli army for the medical assistance, for the food that Israel gave to all Syrians”. Signed: D.
1.5. M. A Syrian teacher that his home was demolished in a bomb. He was the only left from his family: “We face mass destruction in Syria. We are fed of it. We thank the state of Israel that accepts the Syrian wounded and give them the best treatment. Israel is a real humanitarian state”. Signed: M.
1.6. T. A Syrian that live near the Israeli border: “In behalf of me and the Syrian people we want to thank the Gov. of Israel and the Israeli army for the humanitarian services and the good relations that the give to the Syrian people”. Signed: T.
1.7. H. A Syrian citizen that was treated in Israeli hospital: “I thank the Israeli army for the kind hospitality and the treatment of our wounded, children and women and the big heart that you gave us”. Signed: H.
2. Now, after reading it many will say that it is fake. That I wrote it. No, it is the truth in its incarnate. There is no point to lie, like the Arabs do, in such matters. We, Israel, are pride to be of this kind, to like and to be able to help people instead of making wars. I wish that the Muslims/Arabs/Palestinians would have been in the same boat, the boat of peace, with us. Unfortunately they are not.
3. Can we say that these and such letters will bring the peace” No, but this show you that we, Israel, are not pressing the Arabs under our military boots, like they claim/blame.
4. Israel, due the high quality, will grow and export Marijuana, for medical purposes. The potential is $1.3 billion a year. The export and sales will be controlled and it will go only to official/responsible/Governmental bodies, not to end users and to street drug users/edicts. This way the Israeli export will grow, it will create more jobs and most Important we will help people that suffer from a long list of diseases that this is the only solution to stop their suffering.
5. In addition, Israel is exporting Algae to the couple of countries that are professional in growing it like Japan and other countries in the Far East. The reason is that Israel is growing it in a way that improves the nutritional quality, due to the special weather and technology that was developed in Israel. This technology also eliminates the use of chemicals to fight the pests in seaweeds. Among the new buyers of the Israeli product are GB, US, Swiss, France. This is a vast market. The estimation is that in 4 years it will the overall market will reach the $17 billion. So, yo9u Arab refugees, instead of sitting in your refugees camps, suffering because your leaders want to show the world how we Israel is behaving to you, take your faith in your hand, collaborate with Israel and start to be cooperative and efficient. This is the only way that you can get out of your poverty. Collaborate with Israel to build your future and to solve your problems.
6. So far Israel was human concerning the return of killed terrorists. Israel used to return the bodies to their families in order to give the dead bodies the last honor, the funeral in their families. The Arabs never gave to Israelis such an honor. So far 2 bodies of Israeli soldiers are held by Hamas, in order to negotiate the exchange of dead bodies for live/jailed terrorists in Israel. No, Israel decided to bury the terrorist in Israel without allowing their families to visit them. Israel must adopt the Jungle laws, as long as Palestinians do I, in order to let their families suffer. May be it will make them change their habits. I am not sure as they have their habits that do not match with any other cruelty in the world. We will wait and see. I personally am against it, but in the jungle, we must play the animals rules.
This is all for today, so don’t forget to buy Israeli products, not just algae.
And don’t leave the post on your computer. Share it with everybody.
In friendship
Amir
