The Tragedy of Multiculturalism

Renegade Editor’s Note: It’s a shame this video includes a goddamn Pepe meme with Crowley’s Unicursal hexagram (very similar to a jew star). What the hell is wrong with these idiots? Regardless, this is a good speech by Jonathan Bowden, who would have never endorsed such retardation.

The group dynamics and conflicts which were once nation-state oriented, now become internal. With Jonathan Bowden – from his talk, ‘Western Civilization Bites Back’.