http://www.timesofisrael.com/north-carolina-woman-confronts-neighbor-flying-nazi-flag-outside-home/

A woman from North Carolina posted a video of herself on Tuesday confronting a neighbor near the town of Mount Holly who was flying the Nazi flag outside his home.

Page Braswell, 44, said she was driving in the area and spotted the swastika flag outside the residence after first seeing photos of the memorabilia on social media. She said she didn’t know the neighbor before the incident but that both live in the same city.

Braswell told the Charlotte Observer that she thought, ‘What? This is my town,’ and went out looking for the flag.

In the video, Braswell walks into the driveway asking “Hey! What’s up with the Nazi flag?”

The neighbor, who gave his name as Joe Love, proceeded to get angry and confrontational and told Braswell that it was none of her business and that she should leave.



“What’s that flag got to do with you?” Love said in the heated exchange. “Do you make the payments on this fucking house?”

Braswell said no and again asked why the Nazi flag was hanging outside the home.

“Where do you live? What kind of flag do you fly?” Love asked her, to which she responded that she flew the “rainbow flag, thank you.”

“So what does that tell me about you?” Love asked, to which Braswell retorted that it meant she’s “not a Nazi.”

Love then said he’s not a Nazi either but that “this is Nazi fucking America.”

Increasingly agitated, he told Braswell to “get your ass in the car and get the hell on out of here,” proceeding to call her a “queer” and a “lesbian” and a “bitch.”

When Braswell kept pressing, asking if the election of Donald Trump was having an effect, he pointed his finger at her and said: “If you don’t get the hell out of here, me and you are gonna have trouble, I promise you.”

Braswell posted the video on social media with the caption: “Share far and wide; let’s run this Nazi out of town. For real.” Her post received over 100,000 views and was shared thousands of times.

In subsequent media interviews, Love said he hung the Nazi flag after three Confederate flags he had put up were stolen.

“I put three different flags out here [before], which were all Confederate flags,” he told the Gaston Gazette. “Every one of them got stolen. I put this one up, nobody wants it.”

He also denied that the display of the flag meant he identified as a Nazi or subscribed to Nazi beliefs, arguing that the swastika “used to be a religious symbol in India until Hitler got ahold of it.

“I agree with the symbol as it started out as a religious symbol. But as far as backing Hitler and being a white supremacist and Hitler, I’m not into that,” he told the Gaston Gazette.

The paper reported that Love said he would take down the flag and put up another Confederate flag instead.

Braswell said she did not regret the exchange.

“There’s no reason I can’t be brave for two minutes,” she told the Charlotte Observer. “If people are [hanging that flag], we need to call it out. If we don’t, it’s just going to get worse.”