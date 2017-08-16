Ex-KKK leader David Duke (White Idiot) THANKS Trump as white supremacists rejoice after the president blamed ‘alt-left’ for violence in Charlottesville

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4794170/Ex-KKK-leader-David-Duke-THANKS-TRUMP-press-conference.html?ito=social-facebook

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has thanked President Donald Trump after a press conference in which he placed blame for the Charlottesville violence on ‘both sides’.

Trump’s remarks came during what was ostensibly a press conference about infrastructure, but which took a detour when press asked about his delayed response to the violence.

Trump then began to talk about how there were ‘good people’ on both the white supremacist and antifascist sides of the clash.

That delighted Duke, who tweeted: ‘Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa.’

Trump’s remarks came after violence at the Unite the Right rally on Saturday, which hit a horrifying peak when a white supremacist allegedly drove into a crowd of liberal supporters.

One woman was killed and 19 others injured in the shocking display of violence.

But it took Trump 48 hours to denounce the far right, after initially only saying that there was ‘hatred and violence’ on ‘many sides’.

When pressed on those remarks – which had led to neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer saying Trump was on their side – on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his first remarks.

‘What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right?’ he asked. ‘Do they have any semblance of guilt?’

‘Let me ask you this: What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs. Do they have any problem? I think they do.’

He added: ‘I think there’s blame on both sides.’

Those remarks were celebrated by Richard Spencer, a white supremacist who has previously called for a ‘peaceful ethnic cleansing’ to stop European culture being ‘deconstructed’.

‘Trump’s statement was fair and down to earth,’ he wrote. ‘#Charlottesville could have been peaceful, if police did its job.’

Another Twitter account, Faith and Heritage – who describes himself as ‘Confederate American. Anglo-Celtic. Ethnonationalist’ – said it was a ‘great press conference by Trump.’

He added that it ‘looks like he learned that cucking gets you nothing. They will never be satisfied.’

Michael Hill, president of the League of the South also chimed in, saying ‘#CNNFakeNews is in a lather over Trump calling out Antifa[scists] and BLM for violence at Charlottesville.’

The League of the South complains on its website of ‘millions of Hispanics’ in an ‘aggressive migration’ and claims that ‘Washington, DC, is bringing in a new, more compliant population from the Third World to overwhelm and replace us.’

‘Us’ being people from ‘Scotland, Ireland, Wales, the English Border Country, and the western and northern European continent.’

Twitter user Matthias – whose handle, ‘FashyMatthias,’ uses a slang term for fascism – said that ‘Trump essentially defended #UniteTheRight today. That much is clear, but he was also profoundly frustrated and ticked off.’

‘Trump also lashed out at the term “alt-right” and repeated it. He knows what it is, moreso than I thought,’ he added.

‘Maybe he’s even read and watched a bit of Spencer. At this point everything is wayy bigger than I thought it’d be, but this is how we win.’