Democratic, Republican Lawmakers Decry Trump’s Latest Charlottesville Remarks

President Donald Trump left lawmakers in both parties aghast Tuesday after he blamed “two sides” for the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, which ended in a deadly attack on counter-protesters rallying against white nationalism.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., went on a tweetstorm decrying the president for his remarks, which were made during a freewheeling news conference at Trump Tower in which Trump equated white supremacists on the right to the “alt-left.”

“Mr. President, you can’t allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame. They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain,” he wrote. “When entire movement built on anger & hatred towards people different than you, it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them.”

“There are two sides to a story. I thought what took place was a horrible moment for the country, but there are two sides to a story,” the president said Tuesday, doubling down on remarks he made Saturday, when he blamed “many sides” for the riots that erupted in violence.

Republican leaders reacted swiftly to condemn white supremacy, although many did not mention Trump. Among them was Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, who called the white supremacists “racist, bigoted, Nazi” on Twitter.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a tweet: “We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.”

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California said in a statement that the violence was “a direct consequence of the vile and hateful rhetoric and action from white supremacists,” while House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana wrote on Twitter that “we must defeat white supremacy.”

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics, said in a statement: “We cannot accept excuses for white supremacy and acts of domestic terrorism. We must condemn them. Period.”

Other Republicans, including members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, were more direct in criticizing the president for his remarks.

Flake’s Senate colleague from Arizona, John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, tweeted: “There’s no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so”

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan mocked the president for calling the white supremacists “very fine people,” noting that they chanted “racist and anti-Semitic slogans.”

Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania wrote on Twitter that the president “must stop the moral equivalency! AGAIN, white supremacists were to blame for the violence.”

The lawmakers who spoke out immediately after the news conference saw the president’s remarks as a shocking about-face from his prepared speech Monday.

In those remarks, he called racism “evil” and named the groups — the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists — calling them “repugnant” for causing the violent clash that left one person dead and 19 others injured.

“Blaming ‘both sides’ for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no,” tweeted Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla.

“No words,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted, along with a snippet of a video from Tuesday’s news conference.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, a Democrat, blasted the president for equating the white nationalists and the counter-protesters.

“This is a time to choose sides — simple as that,” he tweeted. “There is a right side and an immoral one.”

The Virginia college town devolved into chaos last week when counter-protesters clashed with a chorus of white supremacists, who were protesting the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Trump defended those protesters, arguing that it was unfair to suggest that all the torch-wielding marchers at the rally were Nazis or white supremacists. He also called the statue of Lee, a slave owner who commanded the Confederate Army, “very important.”

“Great and good American presidents seek to unite not divide. Donald Trump’s remarks clearly show he is not one of them,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on Twitter.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., tweeted: “I did not attend the inauguration because I felt President Trump lacked ‘moral legitimacy.’ This is exactly what I was talking about.”

Trump dubbed the counter-protesters the “alt-left,” a spin on white supremacists who sometimes call themselves the “alt-right,” a wing of the conservative moment that mixes racism with white nationalism and populism.

“The president’s continued talk of blame ‘on many sides’ ignores the abhorrent evil of white supremacism, and continues a disturbing pattern of complacency around acts of hate from this president, his administration and his campaign for the presidency,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California said in a statement.

“From the beginning, President Trump has sheltered and encouraged the forces of bigotry and discrimination,” she added.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, also sharply rebuked the remarks.

“Neo-Nazis, Klansmen and white supremacists came to Charlottesville heavily armed, spewing hatred and looking for a fight. One of them murdered a young woman in an act of domestic terrorism. … This was not ‘both sides’,” he said.

“We need real leadership, starting with our president,” McAuliffe added.