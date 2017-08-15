‘Unite the Right’ Organizer Ousted as Provocateur Obama Supporter from Occupy Movement

http://www.renegadetribune.com/unite-right-organizer-ousted-provocateur-obama-supporter-occupy-movement/

Renegade Editor’s Note: More and more about Kessler is coming to light. Why did every leader involved with Unite The Right fail to vet the main organizer of the rally?

Also, although you might not like some of the terms used in this article, like ‘White supremacist’ or ‘Neo-Nazi’, we would do well to understand that White activists have been led astray by enemy agents for quite some time now.

By Matt Agorist

A troll is a troll is a troll. As the Free Thought Project has been pointing out recently, there is a deliberate divide being pushed in America right now and its effects are as violent as they are powerful. According to recent revelations backed up by a report out of the Southern Poverty Law Center, at least one of those helping to organize and push this divide is a self-proclaimed professional provocateur who allegedly supported Obama and the Occupy movement before doing an about face to white nationalism.

The organizer of the massively Pro-Trump ‘Unite the Right’ march on Saturday in Charlottesville, Jason Kessler reportedly happened to also be an Obama supporter in the days of Occupy — and as recently as 2016. According to an archived post from his blog, he also has no problem openly bragging about being a professional provocateur.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center:

Rumors abound on white nationalist forums that Kessler’s ideological pedigree before 2016 was less than pure and seem to point to involvement in the Occupy movement and past support for President Obama. At one recent speech in favor of Charlottesville’s status as a sanctuary city, Kessler live-streamed himself as an attendee questioned him and apologized for an undisclosed spat during Kessler’s apparent involvement with Occupy. Kessler appeared visibly perturbed by the woman’s presence and reminders of their past association. Kessler himself has placed his “red-pilling” around December of 2013 when a PR executive was publicly excoriated for a tasteless Twitter joke about AIDS in Africa. Regarding the incident, Kessler stated “… so it was just a little race joke, nothing that big of a deal, she didn’t have that many followers, she probably didn’t think anybody was gonna see it,” Regardless of Kessler’s past politics, the rightward shift in his views was first put on display in November, 2016 when his tirade against Wes Bellamy began.

Adding fuel to the suspicion surrounding Kessler’s role as a professional provocateur, when the alleged former Occupier turned Alt-Righter attempted to hold a press conference on Sunday, he was shouted down by leftists. Of course, nothing is suspicious about that — except for the fact that police then surrounded him as if he was the president and escorted him away to safety.

Given the fact that cops allowed the white supremacists clash with Antifa all day on Saturday — without stopping any of it — Kessler’s special treatment certainly raises an eyebrow.

As ibankcoin notes, internet sleuths discovered a CNN report on Occupy Wall St. from five years ago submitted by “CNN Assignment Editor Jason Kessler.” Same guy?