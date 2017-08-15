‘Unite the Right’ Organizer Ousted as Provocateur Obama Supporter from Occupy Movement

http://www.renegadetribune.com/unite-right-organizer-ousted-provocateur-obama-supporter-occupy-movement/
Also, although you might not like some of the terms used in this article, like ‘White supremacist’ or ‘Neo-Nazi’, we would do well to understand that White activists have been led astray by enemy agents for quite some time now.
A Judas goat is trained to associate with sheep or cattle, gaining their trust before leading them to the slaughter.
By Matt Agorist
A troll is a troll is a troll. As the Free Thought Project has been pointing out recently, there is a deliberate divide being pushed in America right now and its effects are as violent as they are powerful. According to recent revelations backed up by a report out of the Southern Poverty Law Center, at least one of those helping to organize and push this divide is a self-proclaimed professional provocateur who allegedly supported Obama and the Occupy movement before doing an about face to white nationalism.
The organizer of the massively Pro-Trump ‘Unite the Right’ march on Saturday in Charlottesville, Jason Kessler reportedly happened to also be an Obama supporter in the days of Occupy — and as recently as 2016. According to an archived post from his blog, he also has no problem openly bragging about being a professional provocateur.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center:
Rumors abound on white nationalist forums that Kessler’s ideological pedigree before 2016 was less than pure and seem to point to involvement in the Occupy movement and past support for President Obama.
At one recent speech in favor of Charlottesville’s status as a sanctuary city, Kessler live-streamed himself as an attendee questioned him and apologized for an undisclosed spat during Kessler’s apparent involvement with Occupy. Kessler appeared visibly perturbed by the woman’s presence and reminders of their past association.
Kessler himself has placed his “red-pilling” around December of 2013 when a PR executive was publicly excoriated for a tasteless Twitter joke about AIDS in Africa.
Regarding the incident, Kessler stated “… so it was just a little race joke, nothing that big of a deal, she didn’t have that many followers, she probably didn’t think anybody was gonna see it,”
Regardless of Kessler’s past politics, the rightward shift in his views was first put on display in November, 2016 when his tirade against Wes Bellamy began.
Adding fuel to the suspicion surrounding Kessler’s role as a professional provocateur, when the alleged former Occupier turned Alt-Righter attempted to hold a press conference on Sunday, he was shouted down by leftists. Of course, nothing is suspicious about that — except for the fact that police then surrounded him as if he was the president and escorted him away to safety.
Given the fact that cops allowed the white supremacists clash with Antifa all day on Saturday — without stopping any of it — Kessler’s special treatment certainly raises an eyebrow.
#Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas knows damn well that Unite the Right speakers were supposed to have police escort to entrances.
As ibankcoin notes, internet sleuths discovered a CNN report on Occupy Wall St. from five years ago submitted by “CNN Assignment Editor Jason Kessler.” Same guy?
Even more suspicious is that Lee Stranahan, a former reporter for the HuffPo, Daily Kos, and Breitbart, has pointed out the Neo-Nazi connections between the Obama administration and the Ukraine which could tie all this together.
As the Free Thought Project pointed out yesterday, the Ukrainian neo-Nazis were largely funded by the United States government. With the support of Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Joe Biden, et al the US helped to overthrow their legitimately elected government and installed a US-backed neo-Nazi regime.
As TFTP noted, a detailed academic investigation by Ivan Katchanovski reveals that these events were actually a false flag operation, which was planned and operationalized with the intent of overthrowing the Yanukovych government by an alliance of ultra-nationalist organizations, such as Right Sector and Svoboda, and oligarchic parties, specifically Fatherland.
Those who are paying attention are fully aware of the United States government’s propensity to overthrow democratically elected leaders and install brutal dictators in nation states that refuse to cave to their policy.
Given their track record abroad, it would not be surprising if the shadow government — who has already toppled governments and left death and destruction in their wake — employ these same tactics domestically to bring about a new level of police state control.
