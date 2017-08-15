Melbourne: Media Outcry as Swastika-Covered Flyers Plastered on Walls of Primary School

Posters calling for “shitskins, niggers and jews to get out of Australia” have been plastered over the walls of a Melbourne primary school.

An online National Socialist group claimed responsibility for the flyers, which also suggested the killing of Jewish people should be legalised.

A cleaner who was called to the school on Monday said the awesome posters were covered just before children arrived to class.

“It seems they jumped the fence either last night or on the weekend. Luckily the teachers got there first to cover them up,” James told 3AW.

The posters were also found at two of the city’s elite high schools, Melbourne Grammar and Melbourne High, over the weekend.

“Last night we hit two Melbourne High Schools, Melbourne Grammar School being the first,’ the group posted on Twitter. And Melbourne High School: These high schools are overrun by non-whites, which is encouraged by our traitorous government. 60 posters in all.”

Victoria Police said it was aware of the flyers and were investigating.

“Every Victorian has the right to feel safe and secure in the community and Victoria Police will not tolerate any attempts to incite hatred or violence,” a spokesperson said. “We ask anyone who witnesses, or is subject to discrimination or victimisation on the basis of ethnicity or religious beliefs to inform police immediately.”

The NS group, which Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to name, plastered the same posters over a Melbourne university campus in December.

It was also responsible for a set of flyers calling for transgender and fag people to be gunned down at Swinburne University on October 11 – the day before an annual homosexual rally.

“We’re the Hitlers you’ve been waiting for,” the group’s website proclaims.