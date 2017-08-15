http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Watch-Live-Hundreds-of-North-American-Jews-become-Israeli-citizens-502441

A special flight carrying 233 new immigrants from North America landed in Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport Tuesday morning. They were met on the tarmac by a high level delegation of leaders welcoming them to their new home and wishing them a successful absorption into Israeli society.

The El Al Boeing 777 was chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliya and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and JNF-USA.

The passengers include 21 families, 75 children, six sets of twins, and people working in a range of professions, including 26 medical professionals. The oldest is 79 years old, and the youngest is eight and a half months old. Thirty-two of the immigrants are moving to the periphery, as part of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s Go South and Go North programs.

More than a quarter of the olim (68 people) plan to join the IDF over the coming months as lone soldiers, in the country without close family to help them. An additional four women are set to join the national service as volunteers.

The flight was met by a slew of VIPs including Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Jewish Agency head Natan Sharansky and Chief Rabbi David Lau.

Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart were also be on hand to welcome the newcomers.

Tuesday’s planeload is the second of two Nefesh B’Nefesh charter flights this summer, which, along with 11 group aliya flights, and olim arriving independently, will bring more than 2,000 olim making aliya through Nefesh B’Nefesh this summer from North America.