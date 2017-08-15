Galaxy Note 8 teaser suggests it’s just a larger S8 with a stylus

https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2017/8/15/16148178/samsung-galaxy-note-8-video-teaser

With just over a week to go before the Galaxy Note 8 is officially unveiled, Samsung has issued an upbeat teaser video for its next Android smartphone. As most predictions and leaks of the Note 8 have suggested, this teaser points to a device that’s just a scaled-up variant of the successful Galaxy S8 from earlier this year. Given how much we liked the S8 and S8 Plus, which are our current top picks for best smartphone to buy, that’s no bad thing. Samsung will also, understandably, be feeling rather more cautious with the Note 8 than it was with the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 of last year.

Accompanied by the tagline of “a powerful device to do bigger things,” the Note 8 will likely serve as the Galaxy S8 Plus Plus (or should that be Pro Plus? Plus Pro?) and differentiate itself a little bit with the included S Pen stylus.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 8 is scheduled for August 23rd.