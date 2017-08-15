Activist News: The Charlottesville PsyOp – Helter Skelter

http://www.renegadetribune.com/activist-news-charlottesville-psyop-helter-skelter/

Description: I don’t want to focus on who is right and who is wrong, i want to focus on how this is being used by the mainstream media and the intelligence agencies that have infiltrated these movements, to fulfill a political agenda. and another big thing youtubers are jumping on the bandwagon of, is calling this whole entire thing a false flag. i mean, sure, the very essence of everything that’s happening in charlottsville is very much controlled, but, you try telling that to the protesters on the ground. Whether or not the car hitting those protesters was fake or not, I don’t know, and for the most part it changes nothing at all, because they still get their result. more security, less freedom.