White supremacist Richard Spencer (White Idiot, Zionist) taunts counter-protesters: ‘We could have killed them with our bare hands’

Avowed white supremacist Richard Spencer on Monday argued racist rally-goers who clashed with counter protesters in Charlottesville, VA this past weekend “could have killed them with our bare hands.”

Spencer was speaking about Antifa, the anti-fascist political movement that arrived in Charlottesville after hundreds of white supremacists descended on the city to protest the removal of a prominent statue of Confederate commander Robert E. Lee.

The alt-right leader also told reporters city and state officials have “blood on their hands” after a post-rally gathering ended in the tragic death of 32-year old Heather Heyer. James Fields, a Nazi sympathizer, drove his car into a group of counter-protestors, killing Heyer and injuring 19 others. Spencer on Monday declined to condemn the 20-year old’s actions.

“I am not going to condemn this young man at this point,” Spencer said, insisting “there is a great deal of ambiguity” regarding the events that transpired Saturday.

“My cause has nothing to do with this car,” Spencer said.

Commenting on the president’s statement Monday finally disavowing white nationalists, Spencer said “only a dumb person would take those lines seriously.”

“Its just silliness,” Spencer said,. “It’s not serious and I don’t think anyone takes it seriously including the president.”

