Trump Attacks Merck Chief Kenneth Frazier for Quitting Advisory Panel

President Trump is facing heated criticism over not publicly condemningwhite nationalists for inciting this weekend’s bloody confrontation in Charlottesville, Va., but on Monday he criticized the head of Merck pharmaceuticals for quitting a federal panel in protest of Mr. Trump’s equivocal response to the violence.

Merck’s chief executive, Kenneth C. Frazier, resigned from the president’s American Manufacturing Council on Monday, saying he objected to the president’s statement on Saturday blaming violence that left one woman dead on “many sides.”

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Mr. Frazier said in a tweet announcing he was stepping down from the panel. Mr. Frazier is one of just a handful of black chief executives of a Fortune 500 company.

Less than hour later, Mr. Trump, responded on social media as he departed his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., for a day trip back to Washington.

Correction: August 14, 2017

An earlier version of this article misquoted part of President Trump’s statement on the violence in Charlottesville, Va. He blamed “many sides,” not “all sides,” for the violence that left one woman dead.