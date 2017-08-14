I was going through some of my old collection of songs and poems that I had long composed when I came upon this poem. I had written it about 2 months ago due to my current and past anger at all kinds of black people including black kids and black parents. Hopefully this poem will inspire others to take up their weapons and kill as many of these black animals that they can find due to the evils that they have done onto me!

The Renegade Killers

Run away from the blacks

Their souls were lost in rivalries

As we run wild and run free

Like two kids, just you and me

But I said kill

Kill, kill, kill

Killing blacks like I’m a renegade

Kill, kill, kill

Kill, kill, kill

Killing blacks like I’m a renegade

Renegade killer

Live long like the hateful pioneers

Rebels and Mutinies

Go far and kill with no fear

Come close and slice off their ear

All hail the killing dogs

All haill the dying kids

All hail the murderers

Niggers and Spics

It’s time to kill a black

It’s time to slit their throats

It’s time to end their lives

So let it begin!