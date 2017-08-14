JEWISH-AMERICAN SERIAL KILLER SPEAKS OUT FROM PRISON

David Berkowitz, who terrorized the New York City of suburb of Yonkers 40 years ago and murdered at least six people under the alias “Son of Sam” gave an exclusive interview on Friday to CBS.

In the interview, he expressed regret for his actions and claimed he was under the influence of the Devil. At the time of the murders, Berkowitz said he was serving “him.”

“I feel that he took over my mind and body,” he said, “and I just surrendered over to those very dark forces. I regret that with all my heart, but that was like 40 years ago.”

Berkowitz was born Jewish, but converted to become a born-again Christian, and said he wished that he could tell his younger-self to turn back and avoid the “destruction.” He said he hoped that through the interview, people would better understand his depression and believe that he had changed.

He was interviewed by Maurice DuBois in the prison church. DuBois recalled how unimpressed he was when he met Berkowitz and remarked that Berkowitz’s record as a serial killer might have been because he was so unassuming.

Berkowitz said he wanted to be able to move on from past events and discussed his new-found religion and his role as minister for other inmates. He explained that he has spent his years in prison answering letters from other people who also suffer from violent depression in hopes to guide them to a peaceful solution. He has even corresponded with the daughter of Craig Glassman, one of Berkowitz’s intended victims, and had helped her manage her own depression since the passing of her father.

Berkowitz was known to taunt the police and his victims by sending them letters as part of his ritual, and, in one letter, he referred to himself as “Son of Sam.” One of his intended victims was Craig Glassman, who survived his encounter with Berkowitz by helping the police arrest him. Glassman published his book, Off the Wall, detailing the series of events.

After he passed away in a car accident in 1991, Glassman’s daughter, Shayna Glassman, began writing letters to Berkowitz. According to an article by CBS News, Shayna has maintained contact with the man who planned to murder her father. Berkowitz helped console Shayna as she managed her own depression and grieved the passing of her father.

At the time of the murders, she was only six years old and she lived one floor below Berkowitz.