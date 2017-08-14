Conan O’Brien (White Idiot, White Freemason) announces TV Israel visit ‘to help Jared Kushner’

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Talk show host Conan O’Brien announced that he would film an episode of his “Conan Without Borders” series on TBS in Israel.

O’Brien made the announcement in a tweet Friday night in which he linked to a news story about President Donald Trump sending his senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Israel to help broker a peace deal with the Palestinians.

“Breaking: Conan O’Brien sends Conan O’Brien to Israel to help Jared Kushner. Stay tuned. #ConanIsrael#ConanWithoutBorders,” the tweet said.

Conan O’Brien 

@ConanOBrien

Breaking: Conan O’Brien sends Conan O’Brien to Israel to help Jared Kushner. Stay tuned.  https://twitter.com/TIME/status/896082555278999555 

5:24 PM – Aug 11, 2017

O’Brien will film in locations throughout Israel over five days later this month, Ynet reported.

The CEO of Keshet Media Group, Avi Nir, and Israel’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Sam Grundwerg, were involved in bringing O’Brien to Israel, Ynet reported.

It will be O’Brien’s first trip to Israel, Haaretz reported.

He has previously filmed specials in South Korea, Cuba, Mexico and Armenia.

