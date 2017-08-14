An Examination of the Charlottesville Car Crash: Accident, Assault or Staged Deception?

http://www.renegadetribune.com/examination-charlottesville-car-crash-accident-assault-staged-deception/

The New Nationalist

The Crime Syndicate behind staged events has been embedding into the minds of masses the notion that vehicles are commonly used as weapons against crowds. Before the last year, this would have been rarely heard of. When pondering your own interaction as a pedestrian with vehicles on roads and streets, you no doubt recall that at a young age you developed an awareness of oncoming traffic. My mother repeatedly told me to look both ways before entering the street.

Most Americans are good drivers, they’re around vehicles continuously and, as such, develop necessary instincts and awareness. But at Charlottesville (and elsewhere, such as the Berlin Christmas and Nice truck attacks), people can be seen standing like deer in the headlights as vehicles careen and bear down upon them.

One such video of the Charlottesville crash, taken by Brennan Gilmore, shows a rear view of the car approaching the crowd, then speeding away in reverse. Examine the 46-second clip below. The majority of the video shows pavement and of the scene well after the car drove off. We are provided brief snippets of usable images. The primary one is between minute 0:02- 0:04, when the grey Dodge Challenger is approaching the crowd. The driver is not moving at a high speed. People are getting out of the way.

After minute 0:04, this film offers no value for analysis, as Gilmore moves left so his angle is blocked by someone I call “Mr. Yellow Hat.” Then at 0:06, when he could have got in position to get valuable money shots of this event, Gilmore starts filming the pavement. Then at 0:21, he managed to get back in the game to film the car in reverse dragging long pieces of metal debris presumed to be the bumper and front grill of the car.

Brennan Gilmore’s Video

Next we go to the impact crash with the white car, which can be seen at minute 0:18. Now, watch it frame by frame and you will notice that this otherwise decent-quality video becomes blurred, as if a filter has been overlaid. CGI? At impact, you will see a heavyset woman hurled into the air. You have to look closely, because it’s blurred and pixelated.

BNO News Footage

At 0:19-0:20 after contact is made, you can see individuals in the crowd well past the impact zone who are just frozen, no reaction. Replay the Gilmore clip above and you will hear loud screams all the way along the car’s approach path from start to impact. Are these people deaf or have a death wish? Here is another photo taken from behind of a large frozen crowd people standing there in close proximity with no reaction. Don’t they notice others fleeing the road?

The following photo offers the perspective from behind the Challenger and shows two men (actually four if you look in front of car) being hurled into the air like acrobats. As the heavyset lady went forward and airborne, the acrobats demonstrate a different type of cartoon physics. Once again, people in front of the charging vehicle are barely budging.

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. PHOTO: Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress/AP

This “NewsTube” video emerged. This one is the most revealing and is pure Hollywood. Focus on slow motion full screen starting at 0:23. It shows stunt men failing to react to approaching danger and bouncing off the car coming in. Then they are shown getting right back on their feet unharmed. Light brown haired upside down stunt man in the still shot above is on his feet at 0:49. Then another group gets directly behind the car as it reverses. One zombie jumps on the back hood as the car is backing up. Who would do that? At 1:12 there is a pavement black streak mark at a completely different angle to the momentum of the vehicle and leading to downed zombie guy. What is that all about?

Go to 0:29 and full screen- notice how the gray filter is back on at the front right side of the car. The gray filter is also visible starting at 0:32 on individuals on the back left side of the vehicle. This makes the personas and their motions and conditions indistinguishable. One second you are watching clear imagery and then blurs and grayish filtered fog where and when it matters.

NewsTubeClips

For comparison, here is a smaller kid hit by a car traversing at about the speed we see in the Gilmore footage. He’s swept off of his feet, which go a bit above lateral, but gravity quickly takes hold. Keep in mind that the Charlottesville acrobats were much bigger. Also the vehicle is well past the acrobats, who are still airborne and behind it. This lad is knocked forward and to the right. The same is true of the larger lady in the second example.

Then, starting at 0:26, the brilliant BNO photographer starts filming his thumb, completely misses the event and provides a narrative about a Nazi driving into the group. The driver was behind tinted glass, so how would the cameraman have any idea who was driving? Filming the backs of heads, hands, thumbs, pavement, trees overhead, the tops of buildings coupled with narratives that instantly solve the crime are all hallmarks of staged psyops events. We have seen and covered this over and over and over and over again.

In the next video, yet again we have a herky jerky video that is blocked by fingers and theatrics just when things get interesting at minute 0:23. At 0:44, Finger Lady proclaims, “Those cars ran down all these people.” How many do you see? One dead and 26 wounded? Do you see that many casualties in the NewsTube video? Decide for yourselves, but about all I see in this clip is what my old basketball coach referred to as “wasted motion” — wasted motion for the purpose of putting on a performance.

Finger Lady video

Incompetence? In the next video we see this sleight of hand with a so-called award-winning Boston Globephotojournalist at the Boston Marathon bombing. When the smoke clears and he goes to the rail, the upper floors of buildings are filmed with only glimpses of where it matters.

Boston Globe footage

The next clip (The Last Stand) is streamed video from a different angle. I am interested in the part starting at minute 0:14. This sickening image and audio racket are designed to stir the emotions in everybody. But try to examine it and all these videos with an investigator’s eye. Here you see the heavy girl hurled airborne in bizarre fashion over the top of the white car. Consider the speed of the gray car in the first video, described as about 20 mph. Is this physics likely, or even plausible at that speed?

At minute 0:28, you see the blurry image of a small black woman or girl, picking herself off the hood. She looks partially pinned. Seconds later and right when it may become revealing to thinking observers, this photographer begins shooting the top floors of buildings before the video is cut off. At about min. 1:00, they come back to the cameramen “filming chaos,” in this case almost all screaming and images of overhead wires, trees, and surrounding buildings. The rest of the video shows a whirling, jerky camera, poor quality footage, a narrative, and scenes (CGI?) that are a little different from other staged events. An observer would not be able to identify any person in this multitude or really make a whole lot of sense of the scene in which 26 were alleged wounded and one killed. Curiously, the narrator does point out that it took several minutes for police to arrive.

The Last Stand Footage

A state police helicopter was reported to have crashed killing two officers. Here is the photo of the “wreckage.” Nothing combines here either. If two officers do actually turn up dead or missing, keep in mind that many of these deceptions involve tying up the loose ends of honest or untouchable police, such as Commissaire Helric Fredou.

TNN Takeaway: At the end of the day, Virginia’s governor made slurs against those protesting against the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, called them Nazis and told them to go home and stay home. Free speech in the U.S. is finished. That much is obvious. If you show up to protest legitimate issues, expect to be slurred, gamed and hoaxed to no end. You will go head to head with nasty AntiFa. You may be manipulated by Judas Goat controlled opposition. If you think police will protect you, wrong again. Did Richard Spencer learn a Beavis and Butthead life lesson?

Therefore, we agree in part with the governor’s advice. However, I would add that those working to preserve heritage and not be subject to replacement should organize a boycott. Do not spend a dime in any community like Charlottesville or with any company, such Airbnb, that is involved with skullduggery like we witnessed this week. I would add to that New Orleans, which has already removed its landmarks. I call on those who are organizing these protest events to switch their tactics and optics toward economic boycotts, as I believe there are millions of Americans (of all colors, not just whites) who oppose this replacement agenda.

