Renegade Editor’s Note: Remember when PNAC called for a “new Pearl Harbor” and along came 9/11? What does that imply about the attack on Pearl Harbor?

Yesterday, December 7th, 1941: A date which will live in infamy.” – F.D.R.

Is the attack on Pearl Harbor a conspiracy to enter the war when the people of the country were against it? Did F.D.R. know ahead of time the upcoming attack on Hawaii by the Japanese?