The Alt Right was Led Into a Trap in Charlottesville, Pro-Whites Now Seen as Terrorists

In 2014 I organized the White Man March in an effort to raise awareness about White Genocide. Knowing our own weaknesses and the strengths of our enemies, I encouraged people to not engage in any planned marches, but instead to do hit-and-run flash demonstrations and localized activism. By doing so, they would be able to get the message out without facing off against Antifa or getting shut down by the police. Additionally, the only media of the events would likely only come from the organizers themselves, instead of hostile mainstream reporters. All things considered, our activism was a big success around the world, with a significant amount of media coverage after the fact, and although it was not supportive, the reports always included our message about White Genocide.

The recent debacle in Charlottesville showed why our forces should not amass for a rally such as this. The night before looked pretty good, as lots of guys with torches marched to the Robert E. Lee monument and surrounded a bunch of SJWs, but it was easy to tell things would soon be devolving into chaos. Chants of “Black Lives Matter” were answered with the idiotic “Black Lives Splatter”, then some fighting ensued and people marched out as the police came.

Then the actual day of the “Unite the Right” rally saw even more violence. Insults and chants were hurled back and forth between the opposing side, with neither coming off in a favorable light, but of course the media and politicians (including the “conservative”) are only going to focus in on how evil White racism is. Let’s be honest, though, the assholes of the Alt Right gave the enemies of the White race plenty of ammunition. Here is a large contingent chanting “White Sharia now”, something that involves torturing and raping White women, which was popularized by The Right Stuff and The Daily Stormer.

The guys in the front left are from Vanguard America, which should not be confused with National Vanguard. Remember this, as it will become more relevant as this story unfolds. Do these people really think that this is a good tactic for winning over the hearts and minds of regular White Americans? Doesn’t this just fit perfectly into the narrative of pro-Whites being terrorists?

From what I could see, the whole event looked like a circus-like gladiatorial pit. There was a black man with a homemade flame thrower, Communist flags, White men with shields and helmets, and LOTS of riot police, with the National Guard waiting in the wings. Having the mayor, governor, and police actively conspiring to thwart the rally, it was bound to not get far. The police stood down and allowed both sides to attack each other, which then gave them the opportunity to shut it all down and call the rally an unlawful assembly.

A number of Alt Right leaders and commentators appeared absolutely shocked that agents of ZOG would not protect their first amendment rights, despite this being the case with countless demonstrations in the past.

Follow Hunter Wallace @occdissent The Virginia State Police DID NOT keep Antifa separated and allowed them to mace, pepper spray and attack countless people



Tying in Terrorism

As the crowds were dispersing, a Dodge Charger (like the General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard) sped off down a street and plowed into a crowd of Antifa, Communists, and assorted leftists. If police and news reports are to be believed, one person ended up dead and many more injured. Faith Goldy of (((Rebel Media))) was on hand to capture the footage, and a very high quality images emerged, showing people flying in the air, apparently getting knocked out of their shoes.

There was supposedly a police helicopter crash that happened around the same time, caused by an AltRight drone, but the only evidence of it is a photo of a small fire in the woods, much like Flight 93 disappearing into a burnt hole in Shanksville on 9/11. As for the car incident, I am unable to say for certain if this scene was staged in some way, but planning a demonstration this far in advance certainly gave the intelligence agencies ample time to set up something that could be used as the reason to completely crack down on White dissidents.

Initially it was reported by GotNews that the driver was a young leftist, but they ended up retracting their erroneous assertions. After some time it was released that the driver of the car was James Alex Fields, who appears to be a member of Vanguard America.

So members of Vanguard America were shouting “White Sharia now” and then soon after one of them commits an act of vehicular terror, just like we have seen recently by Muslims in Europe. This is exactly what the enemies of the White race have been desiring for quite some time.

Follow GentileWoman @Teresa98654 Ju mayor of #Charlottesville now comparing to 9/11 & calling 4 people to report family & friends who might be "radicalized terrorists".



At the end of 2016 I did a show on Renegade Broadcasting about the White House’s “Countering Violent Extremism” program, which seeks to group White dissidents in with Islamic extremists. Check out DHS’s wording in their response to the event.

I have repeatedly tried to warn any honest White advocates about this program, but many of them have been convinced that the White House is now on our side, and that we don’t have to worry about such things, since Antifa is the REAL terrorist organization. Even after Trump condemned the demonstration, shills in the alternative media were making excuses for “our guy” in the White House.

Alt Right Controlled Opposition

It is my contention that the leaders of “Unite the Right” are enemy agents who led the lemmings into a situation that would gain nothing for our cause, and would in fact damage our efforts in many different ways. Many people were injured, the public at large will have no sympathy for the racist Whites who terrorized a city, and ZOG will be given ever more powers to silence our dissent. Actually, even more Confederate statues are going to come down due to the debacle.

One of the big problems with the whole rally is that it was reacting to plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee. Essentially the rally was defending the Confederacy. While I think the destruction of historical monuments is more than troubling, most normal people watching reports on the TV will think that the “White supremacists” are looking to re-institute slavery in America, or at least that blacks should be killed. “Black lives splatter” after all, right? Tying the White cause to the Confederacy is not only problematic because of slavery, but also because the Confederacy was very Jewish. Over 10,000 jews fought for the Confederacy, there were numerous jewish generals, and Judah P. Benjamin was first Attorney General, then Secretary of War, and finally Secretary of State. Confederates in the 19th century were fighting for jews and the jewish institution of slavery in America.

Neo-Confederates and their Alt Right allies in the 20th century are also fighting for jews (and supporting the ZOG Emperor), with many of them doing so unknowingly. Let’s go through some of the leading figures in the “Unite the Right” demonstration for a better understanding of who led the gullible goyim into a well-orchestrated trap, which any honest leader would have foreseen.

Richard Spencer (White Idiot, Zionist)

According to the SpencerGate site, which appears to have uncovered valid information, Richard Spencer has jewish ancestry and has received millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of farm subsidies. Here he is pictured with Laura Bush, the former first lady of the US, relaxing at some lakefront property.

Spencer has also notoriously welcomed homosexuals into his movement, called homosexuality the last stand of implicit White identity, organized a pyramid scheme known as Phalanx, called the Alt Right the “New Left”, praised Marxists, and said that the Alt Right is analogous to the murderous Bolsheviks (who were jews).

Follow Sinead @sineaderade88 "And we are a kind of revolutionary movement…a movement that is analogous to the Bolsheviks." -Richard Spencer DO YOU GET IT YET?



Do I really need to go on? Yet people will still defend him.

Mike Enoch (Jew)

Enoch (Pienovich) is the founder of The Right Stuff, where the toxic White Sharia meme was born. It should have been enough proof that Enoch was a jewish agent when I released a screenshot of him stating in a private facebook chat that jews did not do 9/11, but he was still hailed as a great hero.

It later came out that Enoch was married to a diversity-loving jewess who attended drag queen shows, but Mike was accepted back into the fold almost immediately after divorcing her. The problem is that Mike has essentially admitted he is jewish (or at least part jewish) on multiple occassions.

Yet people still claim that we are just misinterpreting his words.

Augustus Sol Invictus (White Idiot)

This guy is a devotee of Aleister Crowley, actually identifying himself as a Thelemite. He even admits to having sacrificed a goat in a ritual. Here he is with a jew star on his arm.

Holy moly, are people on the “right” so dumb as to not be able to see what is right in front of their faces?

Baked Alaska (White Idiot)

This circus clown, named Tim “Treadstone” Gionet, gained his fame by being a massive Trumptard, rapping about how Trump is going to build the wall and how much he loves police. He was even chanting “Blue Lives Matter” as the agents of ZOG marched into Charlottesville.

Follow Sinead @sineaderade88 Look at these morons cheering on ZOG forces that later shut them all down lol How much do you love your boys in blue now?



Somehow he was still able to keep a perfect hold on his selfie stick after being sprayed with bear mace.

Although I don’t have hard evidence that this man is a jew, he sure looks like one.

Matt Heimbach (White Idiot)

He was deemed “the new face of hate” in America. Heimbach famously roughed up a big black girl, shoving her out of a Trump rally and later getting charged for it. He is a big supporter of Alexander Dugin, founder of the National Bolsheviks and Eurasianist mastermind, who he got to record a speech titled “To My American Friends in Our Common Struggle” for one of Heimbach’s meetings.

Just watch how quickly Heimbach switched his positions on important issues.

Why is it that Heimbach, who actually looks more jewish than many Israelis, has always been front and center in the media spotlight? Could it be because he makes our cause look terrible?

Pax Dickinson (Jew)

Renegade Tribune recently ran an expose of Pax, who calls himself a “Redneck Zionist”, which Sinead turned into a video presentation.

Long story short, Pax thinks we need to unite with right-wing jews, like the one who he brought on to be the CTO for his crowd-funding platform.

Conclusion

There is much more that could be said about the rally, the people involved, and what the ramifications will be, but I will leave some of that up to you in the comments. Please just be careful, realize our perilous position, and never trust compromised leaders.