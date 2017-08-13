MAN CLAIMS ‘JEW-LOVERS ARE GASSING US’ AT VIRGINIA RALLY

 

http://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/Man-claims-Jew-lovers-are-gassing-us-at-Virginia-rally-502250

 

A protester at the Charlottesville, Virginia white supremacist rally on Saturday said that the “f**king Jew-lovers are gassing us man,” while being interviewed by a Fox News reporter.

The man was marching with a group of people dressed in military vests and helmets and carrying shields.

He also said that he had “survived genocide” at age 6.

A woman was killed on Saturday when a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protestors in Charlottesville.

At least 34 people were injured in hours of violence between white supremacists and counter protesters in the town of Charlottesville. The state’s governor declared an emergency and halted the white nationalist rally, while President Donald Trump condemned the violence.

