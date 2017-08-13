German nationalists pull anti-Islam pig poster

A top leader of Germany’s anti-immigrant AfD party says it won’t distribute campaign posters with the slogan “Islam? Doesn’t fit with our cuisine” written above a piglet in a grass field — because it inspires too much sympathy for the pig.

Alexander Gauland, one of nationalist Alternative for Germany’s main candidates in the September 24 election, says the poster is “unusable.”

He told Sunday’s Bild newspaper: “That’s because of the little piglet; I’m concerned children will say: ‘What? They want to slaughter this pig?’”

“The poster campaigns for the piglet, not against Islam, so away with it,” he said.

AfD is sticking with other anti-Islam posters, including one with two white women in bathing suits and the slogan “Burkas? We like bikinis.”

The party garners 8 percent support in the latest polls.

