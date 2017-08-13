German nationalists pull anti-Islam pig poster

A top leader of Germany’s anti-immigrant AfD party says it won’t distribute campaign posters with the slogan “Islam? Doesn’t fit with our cuisine” written above a piglet in a grass field — because it inspires too much sympathy for the pig.
Alexander Gauland, one of nationalist Alternative for Germany’s main candidates in the September 24 election, says the poster is “unusable.”
Übrigens: Wenn die #AfD in den Bundestag kommt, muss dieses süße Ferkel sterben.
He told Sunday’s Bild newspaper: “That’s because of the little piglet; I’m concerned children will say: ‘What? They want to slaughter this pig?’”
“The poster campaigns for the piglet, not against Islam, so away with it,” he said.
AfD is sticking with other anti-Islam posters, including one with two white women in bathing suits and the slogan “Burkas? We like bikinis.”
The party garners 8 percent support in the latest polls.