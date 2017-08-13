Drunk American tourist is punched after giving a Nazi salute in Germany and is now under investigation for violating the country’s laws against the hate group

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4786226/American-tourist-gives-Nazi-salute-Germany-beaten-up.html?ito=social-facebook

Police say a drunken American man was punched by a passer-by as he gave the stiff-armed Nazi salute multiple times in downtown Dresden, Germany.

Dresden police said Sunday the 41-year-old, whose name and hometown weren’t given for privacy reasons, suffered minor injuries in the 8.15am Saturday assault.

Police say the American, who is under investigation for violating Germany’s laws against the display of Nazi symbols or slogans, had an extremely high blood alcohol level.

His assailant fled the scene, and is being sought for causing bodily harm.

His assailant fled the scene, and is being sought for causing bodily harm.

It’s the second time this month that tourists have gotten themselves into legal trouble for giving the Nazi salute.

On August 5 two Chinese tourists were caught taking photos of themselves making the gesture in front of Berlin’s Reichstag building.

The were detained, faced charges for ‘using symbols of illegal organization’ and were released on bail for 500 euros.