It was a pleasure personally meeting many of you in person. You should feel proud to be part of this history making event. We have just sent shock waves through the entire political system.

(Daily Stomer)

I wanted to give everyone my first hand account of what I saw while everything is still fresh.

The one thing I will say is that everything I’m seeing reported in the Jewish media about what happened yesterday is a lie. There’s nobody giving an accurate account. All I’ve seen is an endless parade of non-Whites and Jews spewing nonsense.

I’ve yet to see a single person on any of the big cable news channels interview a single person from our side.

Here’s a quick summary of what they’re reporting.

They’re falsely blaming all the violence on White supremacists and Neo-Nazis linked to the Alt-Right movement.

There are major political and cultural figures blaming all the violence on the Alt-Right with no proof.

MSNBC even tried to infer that White supremacists may have tried to shoot down a state police helicopter that crashed miles away from the city center.

The propaganda is retard tier stuff.

Here’s what really happened.

At around 9 AM many of us began assembling at McIntire Park which is a short distance away from Lee Park. This was the place where the city originally wanted us to hold the rally. There’s much more open space there versus Lee Park which is a relatively small and enclosed area in the city center.

The rally organizers had a convoy of vans transporting groups of people close to Lee Park. The vans took big groups of us within a few blocks of our destination and we walked in from there.

As we walked to the park we were confronted by all sorts of degenerates. At first it was mostly just boomer cuckolds, middle aged cat ladies and some random faggots. The crazier anti-fascist types were closer to the park itself.

The police directed our people to enter the park in such a way where we would have to walk close to the anti-fascists. At first most of us were able to get into the park without a whole lot of trouble. The anti-fascists were just yelling and making obscene gestures at us.

As more of our people began to filter in, the anti-fascists began to throw stuff at us. They threw urine, actual shit, water bottles and anything else they could find. They even used pepper spray and mace.

They also tried to block us from getting into the park. This led to clashes between our groups and the anti-fascists outside of the park. In response to what was happening, the police began lobbing tear gas into the crowds.

What’s important to note is that our group was merely trying to peacefully assemble at a place where we had a permit to lawfully do so. All the violence originated from the anti-fascist side. We were merely defending ourselves from getting attacked as we tried to enter the park!

It seemed as if the police forced these early confrontations by herding us close to one another in order to justify shutting everything down. As the clashes got more intense they announced that due to a “state of emergency” they were declaring the gathering an “unlawful assembly” and threatened to arrest anybody remaining at Lee Park.

Waiting just 100 feet away was a small army of riot police who were waiting to converge on our rally.

It was a completely insane situation.

This was only a small portion of the Alt-Right army that descended on Charlottesville.

It left us with two choices. We could either stay and get arrested to make a political statement or we could reassemble at McIntire Park and try to hold the rally there.

At this point, a large group of us proceeded back to McIntire Park as it was obvious the police were getting ready to converge on the park. Some select people stayed behind to get arrested intentionally.

When we finally arrived back at McIntire Park, we got word that the “state of emergency” applied to all assemblies and that the police were preparing to shut down any gathering throughout the city.

Later on, police arrived and forced people to vacate.

That was the end of that.

The “state of emergency” resulted in many businesses closing early. I tried to get a coffee at a local McDonald’s at around 7 PM only to find out that they had already closed.

What’s important to note about what happened today is that there did not appear to be huge numbers opposing us. The anti-fascist groups had nothing to do with shutting us down. It was the power of the state that was used to infringe on our First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble. They flat out refused to honor this even with a lawful permit.

There will need to be many lawsuits filed as a result of this.

I don’t think any of us right now can predict what the actual fallout will be. Suffice to say, it will be extraordinary.

#UniteTheRight will go down as a truly historic event. The record will show that the government illegally shut down our gathering because they feared our political ideas. They were stupid to do this as this is only going to bring more people to our side. This was a major victory for us.

I salute each and every one of you who attended the rally. #UniteTheRight has proven that we are a formidable political force not to be taken lightly.