ONE DEAD AMONG CHARLOTTESVILLE PROTESTERS AFTER DRIVER PLOWS CAR THROUGH CROWD, SOCIAL MEDIA OUTRAGE CALLING IT A TERRORIST ATTACK

http://www.newsweek.com/charlottesville-car-crash-white-nationalists-650138?spMailingID=2157870&spUserID=MzQ4OTUyNDAxNTAS1&spJobID=850521413&spReportId=ODUwNTIxNDEzS0

 

 

Update: 4:01 p.m. EDT — Hospital says 19 people were injured after car crash

The Associated Press 

@AP

BREAKING: Hospital official says one dead, 19 injured after car plows into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville, Va.

2:53 PM – Aug 12, 2017

A driver used a vehicle to plow through a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday after police shut down a white nationalist rally. Authorities confirmed to CBS News at least four people were hurt from the crash, suffering from injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said on Twitter that at least one person had been fatally injured from the vehicle attack.

Mike Signer @MikeSigner

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home.

2:16 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Police have not released the name of the person responsible for the crash nor have authorities confirmed if the suspect has been apprehended. However, a number reporters and witnesses on the scene said on Twitter that the victim, who was driving a Dodge Charger, has been arrested. It is unclear if the driver was affiliated with white nationalists protesters or counter-protesters at this time.

Taylor Lorenz 

 @TaylorLorenz

Replying to @TaylorLorenz

The heavy person who is being given CPR in my vid was apparently a woman (I said on camera it was a man). I saw 9 people on the ground total

Taylor Lorenz 

@TaylorLorenz

Also, reports that the car had no license plates are false. The police have the plates, the car, and the man in custody.

2:01 PM – Aug 12, 2017

White nationalists gathered in Charlottesville for the “Unite the Right” protest aimed at stopping the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which city council voted to remove from a park formerly named after the Confederate leader in April.

The rally was initially supposed to start at noon on Saturday. However, after a number of fights broke out in the early morning, the city declared a state of emergency ordering police to shut down the rally. Virginia’s Governor Terry issued a declaration of his own shortly authorities ended the rally.

“I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours,” McAuliffe said in a statement.

Signer shared in the governor’s sentiments, urging counter-protesters and white nationalists to stop the violence and go home.

“I am furious & heartsick by the car crash that has injured many. Please all-go home to your families. We can work tomorrow. GO HOME! PLEASE!” he wrote on Twitter.

The crash sparked immediate outrage on social media with an outpour of people calling the accident an act of terrorism, comparing the instance to similar car-plowing accidents that have taken place in London in 2017 and in Nice, France in 2016.

Actually Kevin Gray @kevlive

Plowing into anti-protesters with your car is nothing short of a terrorist attack. Call it what it is. 

2:29 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Liz Lebron @lizlebron1
Replying to @MikeSigner

That was not a car crash, sir. That was an attack. 

Allie @Carolaning

A terrorist attack. No different than ISIS. Same tactics. Just a different flavor of hate.

2:30 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Hours after violence between counter-protesters and white nationalists ensued, President Donald Trump released an official statement on Twitter, writing: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

See some of the reactions to the violence in Charlottesville below:

Jensen Karp 

@JensenClan88

TERRORIST ATTACK. Call it a “terrorist attack”

1:54 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Andrew Middleton @Andrew_midds

The car attack in Charlottesville is a terrorist attack and should be acknowledged as one by our administration.

2:29 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Clumsy King 🤴🏾 @CushKobain
Replying to @CushKobain

1. Weak police presence in comparison to  protest.
2. Blatant Terrorist attack against Americans being called an incident 🙄

Clumsy King 🤴🏾 @CushKobain

I think it’s funny that they’re still calling this terrorist attack a car crash. 😐  pic.twitter.com/8iMsU9JWic

2:30 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Mike Kaser @HBMike2000

@realDonaldTrump @HouseGOP you have a terrorist attack in  by your voters. Get off your goddam asses and do something.

2:32 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Aleah Meehan @AleahMeehanMUA

How is the kkk Plowing through a crowd of protesters not considered a terrorist attack? Asking for a friend 

Arlee S. Mweyola @ArleeSmiles

Exactly! When the same thing happened in France it was considered a terrorist attack but why isn’t this considered one ??

2:33 PM – Aug 12, 2017

Andy Richter 

 @AndyRichter

Those bodies flying don’t look like “protesters” so I think it’s safe to say they were “counter-protesters” https://twitter.com/newsroomjake/status/896446861313273856 

Kelvin Ruddy 🇮🇪 @kruddy79

It was a terrorist attack well at least that’s what would be said if the driver was muslim.. 

2:33 PM – Aug 12, 2017

View image on Twitter

Shelli Williams @Swilli_75

Let’s be honest about what this is. This is a terrorist attack, for the white supremacy cause, on American soil. This is where we are.

2:38 PM – Aug 12, 2017
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: