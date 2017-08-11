Sydney Hair Salon Shocks Jews with Nazi Tattoo Model

Strands of Colour Hair and Beauty in Campbelltown posted a picture of a blonde model to social media, but it wasn’t the hair some jews were noticing – it was the model’s tattoo.

(Yahoo News)

On the back of her neck, the tattoo says ‘Mein Fuhrer’, a reference to german leader Adolf Hitler.

Hateful liberals and jews immediately took to Facebook and Twitter slamming the salon for promoting “white supremacy”.

“There’s no way you could’ve missed that ‘mein fuhrer’ tat (sic); utterly reprehensible,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Shame about the white supremacist clientele in one of the most culturally diverse suburbs on earth,” wrote another.

“I guess even Nazis need their blonde hair to look stunning. No need to use their photos to boost your business though.”

The salon claims it did not know what the tattoo meant, and after the barrage of complaints it has deleted the photo from Facebook and Instagram, apologising for the “offensive image”.

“Strands of Colour sincerely apologises for any offence caused by the images posted on our social media,” the salon said.

“Our salon does not support any organisations or views these images may reflect.”

It added that it would be looking more closely at the body art of its hair models more closely in future.

The identify of the model with the tattoo remains unknown.