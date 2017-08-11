Motorola’s gamepad Moto Mod is $80 and exclusive to Verizon

https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2017/8/10/16125174/motorola-gamepad-moto-mod-pricing-features-release-date

The gamepad controller for Motorola’s Moto Z line of smartphone is going on sale August 25th for $79.99. That seems pretty expensive, and unfortunately for those who’ve been awaiting the snap-on accessory, you’ll only have one place to get it: Verizon Wireless. The carrier has an exclusive lock on the mod, which connects directly to the Moto Z via the pins on the back of the phone for reliable and lag-free game controls. It’s available to preorder now and goes on sale August 25th.

The gamepad features two thumbsticks, a d-pad, four primary action buttons, start/select, shoulder buttons, and a home button on the left side. There’s also a 1035mAh battery inside the mod itself, which Verizon estimates can replenish your Moto Z with “up to 8 hours of extra charge.”

That sounds a tad optimistic, but for $80 it’s good to know that you’re getting somethingaside from a plastic shell and some buttons. Even the $300 Moto 360 camera doesn’t include its own battery. Plus, not having to worry about pairing a Bluetooth controller is nice — if you’ve reached that level of Android gaming.