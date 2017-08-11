French Jews call for extradition of Palestinians accused of 1982 terror attack

On the 35th anniversary of a deadly attack on a Paris kosher restaurant, French Jews called for the extradition of three Palestinians suspected of carrying it out.

CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish communities and organizations, issued a statement on the matter on Wednesday Aug. 9, the anniversary of the 1982 attack in which six people were murdered and 22 injured on Rosiers Street in Paris in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in France since World War II.

The suspects in the attack on the Jo Goldenberg deli are wanted for questioning as per a 2015 French arrest warrant. One of the suspects lives in Jordan, another near Ramallah in the West Bank and a third in Norway, according to CRIF. None of the relevant governments have agreed to extradite the suspects, whom French investigators believe belonged to the Abu Nidal terrorist group affiliated with Fatah.

But Francis Kalifat, president of CRIF, said France is partly responsible for the failure to bring the suspects in for questioning and possibly prosecution.

“We can only regret that France agrees to this situation and has not even complained about it to the Palestinian Authority, which is home to Mahmoud Kader Abed, also known as Hisham Harb, who was the main figure responsible for the attack,” Kalifat wrote in a statement.

Among the victims of the attack were two American citizens, Anne Van Zanten and Grace Cutler.