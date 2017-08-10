Turkey starts work on a huge new wall along its Iranian border to ‘halt the influx of militants’ and plans to do the same on its frontier with Iraq as a third 500-mile barrier with Syria nears completion

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4771294/Turkey-begins-building-border-wall-Iran.html?ito=social-facebook

Turkey has begun construction of a 90-mile wall along its frontier with Iran as part of moves to bolster the country’s security, it has emerged.

Pictures show huge concrete blocks being moved in to position along the border in Agri province in a bid to halt the infiltration of Kurdish militants and illegal smugglers.

The construction project will also eventually see a wall along parts of the Iraq border and comes as Turkey continues work on its 566-mile barrier along its frontier with Syria.

Turkey has begun construction of a 90-mile wall along its frontier with Iran as part of moves to bolster the country’s security, it has emerged

The construction project will also eventually see a wall along parts of the Iraq border and comes as Turkey continues work on its 566-mile barrier along its frontier with Syria

The private Dogan news agency said the governor of Agri province, Suleyman Elban, inspected the construction of the security wall on Tuesday.

The Turkish authorities are constructing the 6ft wide and 9ft high barrier with portable seven-ton blocks, the report said.

Hurriyet said the first stage should be complete by October with a ‘security road’ for security workers to patrol the border.

The wall will stretch across the far North Eastern section of the border and will feature 15 doors with bulletproof glass.

Pictures show huge concrete blocks being moved in to position along the border in Agri province in a bid to halt the infiltration of Kurdish militants and illegal smugglers

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in January plans to build a wall along its borders with Iraq and Iran, similar to the one currently being erected along the 911-kilometer (566-mile) frontier with Syria.

Erdogan said Turkey aims to build along its entire border with Syria.

He added at the time: ‘We’ll do the same along the Iraqi border and in appropriate places along the Iranian border.’