Samsung S8 and S8+ Are Being Heavily Discounted Ahead Of The Note 8 Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is just around the corner, so Samsung is clearly looking to hoover up some late custom before it launches and kills off demand for the S8 and S8+. So now is a good time to buy a Samsung S8 or S8+, especially if you’re happy with the 64GB model, which seems to be the main focus of these discounts.

For the simple life, if you want $150 off, just head over to Amazon.com where you can get the phone unlocked for $574.99 or the S8+ for $100 more at $674.99. This only applies to the midnight black model though, there doesn’t seem to be a discount on the other colours, and this is the US model, not the “international” edition.

Best Buy has the phone for $150 off unlocked too, and you can choose which colour you want, either Midnight Black or Coral Blue, both are the same $574.99 you’ll find on Amazon. Best Buy has some additional savings if you’re connecting to a network. Save $300 on Verizon, $400 on Sprint with new lines, or $350 on upgrades. AT&T is doing buy one, get one free if you’re a DirecTV customer and are activating one new line.

Over at Samsung.com there are some good options too. You can get the same $150 off as at Amazon and Best Buy for an unlocked phone. You can also get another $150 off if you are trading in a handset, those qualifying are: Galaxy Note 5, S5, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge. The Apple iPhone SE, 5, 5S, 6/6 plus, 6S/6S plus or 7/7 plus. LG trade-ins are available on the LG G4, G5, G6 and Google’s Pixel/Pixel XL. The majority of those phones would be worth more on eBay than the $150 trade-in, but let’s be honest, a trade-in is a lot easier and less hassle.

The price for the S8 on Samsung.com also drops to $450 (or close to it, some operators vary by a few dollars) when you take it with a contract. But with it costing just $424.99 unlocked, it’s hard to beat that deal when you factor in the extra costs of a new contract.

The S8 is a terrific phone, I’d have no hesitation in recommending it. I think the S8 is a nicer size than the S8+ and for most people, I think the smaller device is the better phone. Of course, when the Note 8 launches shortly we might see a new killer device, but no matter how good it is you’ll be in safe hands with the S8.