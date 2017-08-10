Jewish Man to be indicted for sexual assault of 4-year-old daughter

Prosecutors were set to file charges Thursday against a resident of southern Israel accused of filming himself sexually assaulting his 4-year-old daughter and attempting to sell the pictures and videos on the internet.

The 37-year-old was arrested last month, following an investigation by the police cyber unit.

The man is alleged to have requested other child pornography materials from pedophiles across the world in exchange for his images, as well as selling them for cash.

During a search of his home, police found thousands of child pornography photos and videos on the computer.

According to the charge sheet, the man is to to be indicted for “sodomy in the family under circumstances of rape, indecent sexual acts in the family under circumstances of rape, human trafficking for sexual assault and the publication and use of a minor’s body for the purpose of publishing obscene acts by other people.”

Over the past few months, police have arrested a number of people on suspicion of sexually assaulting minors, including an elementary school teacher at a religious girls’ school in Tiberias last month for sexually allegedly molesting his young students.