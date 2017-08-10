Islamic State threatens new attacks in Iran

The Islamic State terror group released a video Wednesday threatening new attacks against Tehran and calling on Iranians to rise up against their country.

In a clip bearing the Islamic State’s Amaq news agency logo, a man wearing a black ski mask and holding an AK-47, threatened a repeat of the deadly attacks in Tehran claimed by the terrorist group in June.

“The same way we are cutting the necks of your dogs in Iraq and Syria we will cut your necks in the center of Tehran,” the man said, according to a report in Reuters.

Tehran suffered a rare and deadly twin attack on June 7, claimed by IS, when gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the parliament complex and the mausoleum of revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, killing 17 people.

Iranian security officials have since arrested dozens of suspects linked to the attack, and claim to have killed its chief planner.

On Monday, Iran arrested 27 people plotting attacks for the terror group, including 10 who were detained in a regional country with outside assistance, according to the country’s intelligence ministry.

“Intelligence agents succeeded in identifying and arresting a terrorist group linked to Daesh, who intended to conduct terrorist attacks in central provinces and religious cities,” a ministry statement said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

Ten of the suspects were arrested outside of Iran “through intelligence-sharing with one of the intelligence services in the region,” the statement said, without naming the country or giving further details.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the arrests, and the suspects were reportedly trying to smuggle them into Iran inside home appliances.

AP contributed to this report.