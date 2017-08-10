http://whiteresister.com/index.php/10-news/1340-germany-jew-paints-let-s-gas-the-jews-on-public-property-and-is-not-arrested?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=620b87af86-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-620b87af86-48298879

A Jew vandalized a public area with phrases like “Let’s gas the Jews” and other so-called “hateful” tweets.

He did this in front of Twitter’s office in Hamburg, Germany. It was a protest over Twitter not deleting enough mean words.

From Reuters:

A German-Israeli artist who accuses Twitter of failing to delete hate speech tweets has taken matters into his own hands – by stencilling the offending messages on the road in front of the company’s Hamburg headquarters. A post on video-sharing site YouTube showed Shahak Shapira and fellow activists stencilling tweets saying “Germany needs a final solution to Islam” and “Let’s gas the Jews” – clear references to the Nazi regime’s World War Two genocide of Europe’s Jews.

This shows that nothing is enough for these Jews. Twitter has hardcore censorship policies on their site. I was personally banned after only three weeks.

Also, this Jew did not get arrested for this. Why? Guess that’s Jewish privilege. Any non-Jew would have been arrested and sent to prison for this insanity. Hate speech stuff aside, he vandalized a public area.