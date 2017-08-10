I was inspired to write this poem when the Jews targeted me once again a few days ago on Facebook. It has gotten so bad that they are trying to infiltrate my own life after my successful fight against them on various social media platforms. So I sat down to write this about what a great colony would look like after Jews, Freemasons, and Women are killed off in successful order. Enjoy!

Aboard The Anti-Jewish Colony

I’m gonna kill you kikes

Like at a dance party over one hundred degrees

When Jews turn to dust, it becomes so exotic

Still they live their lives in vanity

Slut bitches have become such a natural reality

Prepare the gulags for them to spend in the weekends

Let humanity takes their florides and hardcore drugs

Those same feelings will sweat to their very pores

I must wait until I have completed the 100 year plan

They will never be able to change my stoic mind

For it is time to utilize chloroform and iodine against them!

Yet with my horsemen in hand

We see all the fun the killings will be

A justified genocide to shape mankind to their hips

A genocidal groove that can never be caught

Let us bring the lesions to the world

Let us bring the lesions to the women and feminists

For women are nothing but sluts and skanks

Life is not about living in the sun

Life is like getting the kiss of an h-bomb