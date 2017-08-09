New Polling Data Find Trump’s Approval Rating Is the Lowest We’ve Seen Yet

Confidence in President Donald Trump continues to tumble, as CNN announces he’s never polled lower as president. The CNN/SSRS poll found that a mere 38 percent of respondents rank the president’s performance positively, while 56 percent say they disapprove. When asked to rate Trump’s first six months, Trump’s approval drops to 36 percent.

Absolutely no president has plummeted as far and as fast as Trump. CNN notes that Bill Clinton is the only other president in the history of modern polling to receive a ranking below 50 percent at this point in office. But even the controversial Clinton managed to poll in the mid-40s.

Trump also faces an enthusiasm gap. Only 24 percent of respondents strongly approve of the president’s job performance, but a whopping 47 percent strongly disapprove. CNN notes that strong approval from Republicans has dropped to 56 percent.

Among the most startling revelations is that 76 percent of Americans don’t trust “all or most of what they hear in official communications from the White House.” A full 30 percent trust “nothing at all” from the White House.

Even white people without college degrees, considered to be Trump’s base, are souring on the embattled president. Just 50 percent still think he’s an effective manager, a 10-point drop since February.

A majority of Americans believe that Trump has “lowered the stature of the office of the president,” and a mere 30 percent of Americans have personal admiration for him.

With poll numbers this embarassing, it’s no surprise the belligerent Trump is trying to erode Americans’ trust in the free press.

