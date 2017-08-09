Covert Agent Edward Mandell House: The Enemy Within Wilson’s White House

http://www.renegadetribune.com/covert-agent-edward-mandell-house-enemy-within-wilsons-white-house/

By of The New Nationalist

In yesterday’s “Enemy Within” article, we covered the suppressed history of a clique of warmongers and Soviet spies surrounding President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. In a similar vein, the presidency of Woodrow Wilson was hijacked by one Edward Mandell House (né Huis) (1858-1938), who also went by the self-styled pseudonym “Colonel House.”

House had no military or diplomatic experience. He never had a profession but used his family wealth as a political kingmaker. In 1911, he became an adviser, close friend and supporter of New Jersey Gov. Woodrow Wilson and helped him win the Democratic presidential nomination in 1912.

In “The Strangest Friendship in History, Woodrow Wilson and Col. House,” by George Sylvester Viereck, the author writes:

What,” I asked House, “cemented your friendship?” House answered, “I handed him $35,000.”

It is also generally acknowledged that the Crime Syndicate Cabal had the goods on Wilson because of an affair. Col. House was a front man for the Cabal at a time when it was led by the (((Schiffs))), (((Kuhns))), (((Warburgs))), Rockefellers and Morgans. One of the first orders of business when Wilson came into office was the enactment of the Federal Reserve Bank.

House was a Warburg agent. “The Intimate Papers of Col. House” details his regular meetings throughout 1913 with Warburg and his associates. In an entry dated March 27, 1913, he writes of coaching sponsors: “McAdoo came about 10 minutes afterward. Morgan had a currency plan already printed. I suggested he have it typewritten, so it would not seem too prearranged, and send it to Wilson and myself today.”

During the Panic of 1907, Wilson had declared, “All this trouble could be averted if we appointed a committee of six or seven public-spirited men like J.P. Morgan to handle the affairs of our country.” During the legislative battle to enact, Sen. LaFollette, who was opposed, publicly charged that a money trust of 50 men controlled the U.S. George F. Baker, partner of J.P. Morgan, on being queried by reporters as to the truth of the charge, replied that it was absolutely in error. He said that he knew from personal knowledge that not more than eight men ran the country.

With his first major task completed House, went on to his next job: drawing the U.S. into WWI. For that task, House assumed the role of “executive adviser” and went to Europe to carry out Wilson’s pledge of “peace through diplomacy.” Wilson actively pushed for status quo ante bellum and post-war disarmament as the terms to end WWI.

Rather than proceeding as an honest broker, which was Wilson’s supposed goal, House quickly fell into bed with the pedophile British War Party. He became a lackey for foreign secretary Edward Grey. Grey’s task was to drag the U.S. into WWI. House enjoyed manipulating people and events, and even Wilson eventually realized (too late) that he acted with malice.

Grey cleverly manipulated the Americans into agreeing to the secret House-Grey Memorandum of Feb. 22, 1916, that indicated that if the Allies all attended a peace conference and the Germans refused, the U.S. “would probably enter the war against Germany.” Wilson endorsed the scheme.

Ironically, Wilson was an opponent of secret diplomacy, viewing it as a threat to peace. He made the abolition of secret diplomacy the first point of his Fourteen Points. After the war, Grey was the first to tattle and claim bragging rights about this manipulation. Wilson was re-elected in 1916 under the slogan “He Kept us Out of War.”

Around the time of this secret memorandum, there was a serious German peace overture. This overture is not something mentioned in textbooks, but it has been mentioned by the man who received it: James W. Gerard, the American ambassador to Germany (1913-1917), who wrote about it in his autobiography, “My First Eighty Three Years in America.”

The response from Washington was most astonishing. Instead of commenting on Germany’s proposal for peace, the White House directed the ambassador to communicate with Col. House instead of the U.S. president:

In addition to the cable which I had already received informing me that Colonel House was “fully commissioned to act” he himself reminded me of my duty in his February 16 postscript. In his own handwriting these were the words from House. “The President has just repeated to me your cablegram to him and says he has asked you to communicate directly with me in future . . .” All authority, therefore had been vested in Colonel House direct, the President ceased to be even a conduit of communications. … He, who had never been appointed to any position, and who had never been passed by the Senate, was “fully instructed and commissioned” to act in the most grave situation. I have never ceased to wonder how he had managed to attain such power and influence.

Realizing that Col. House was in control of Wilson, the Germans made another overture of peace on Dec. 12, 1916. This has been revealed by historian Leon Degrelle. He mentions that on on that day, German officials expressed a desire for peace and talks with their adversaries. He also writes that the Germans expressed the hope that Col. House would persuade the Allies. Col. House ruled out peace and thus helped sabotage the second peace initiative within the same year.

The U.S. entered WWI in April 1917.

In October 1918, when Germany petitioned for peace based on the Fourteen Points, Wilson tasked House with working out details of an armistice with the Allies. Instead, House, as the chief American negotiator and Wilson’s chief adviser at the Paris peace conference in 1919, adopted much of the France’s hardline anti-German position.

Against Wilson’s stance, he had tentatively approved French demands for the separation of the Rhineland from Germany and the separation of the League of Nations from the peace treaty with Germany. He sent misleading, misquoted, false and mistaken reports to Wilson that jeopardized Wilson’s credibility with foreign leaders and undermined the president’s initiatives.

Wilson was increasingly ill, but at last awoke to House’s endless scheming and cut him loose. Wilson told a friend, “House has given away everything I had won. … I will have to start all over again.”

Edith, Wilson’s new young wife who became defacto facade president after Wilson’s stroke, also made the right call on the rascal Col. House. She said, “I can’t help feeling that he is not a very strong character.” Her passive stewardship of the office of President as a non-criminal actor seemed to mark the end of the more blatant Wilson-House Crime Syndicate TPTB shit-storming. But before leaving the stage, House co-founded the highly influential Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Wilson’s strokes on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 1919, removed him from the treaty process, which was never ratified by the U.S., nor was the League of Nations. In 1922, and out-of-office Wilson all but admitted that the treaty was a flop and predicted trouble ahead.

By that time, however, the damaging Versailles Treaty was cast in stone, enacted and set the stage for an eventual large-scale German reaction and laid the conditions for WWII.

Contrary to the standard narrative, Hitler did not act as a lone wolf in dismantling the despised treaty. He had a strong popular mandate behind him urging him onward.