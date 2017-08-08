Harry Dexter White: An Enemy Within

http://www.renegadetribune.com/harry-dexter-white-enemy-within/

The Franklin D. Roosevelt administration opened the flood gates to a cadre of Jewish leftists with alien ideas and positions, including warmongering. As subsequent history borne out, many of them were traitors, moles and spies.

Such was the case with (((Harry Dexter White,))) a pro-Soviet, dedicated communist, master manipulator and schemer. White (1892-1948), born in Boston, Mass., was the seventh and youngest child of Jewish Lithuanian immigrants Joseph Weit and Sarah Magilewski.

In 1934, (((Jacob Viner))), an economist working at the Treasury Department, offered White a position. White accepted and over time became increasingly important in monetary matters. He was a top adviser to Secretary of the Treasury (((Henry Morgenthau))) and an active apparatchik in Roosevelt’s Jewish-occupied government.

Morgenthau soon appointed White to act as liaison between the Treasury and the State Department on all matters pertaining to foreign relations and made responsible for the Exchange Stabilization Fund. In many ways, Morgenthau was dependent on White.

According to Morgenthau’s son, White was the principal architect behind the Jewish-constructed Morgenthau Plan, an infamous post-war revenge program designed to permanently weaken Germany’s military capabilities. As authored by White, the plan took entire industries out of Germany, eliminated its armed forces, took away it’s working population as slave labor, and converted the country into an agricultural community. The process was designed to decimate Germany’s economy and its ability to “start another war”.

A version of the Morgenthau Plan that was limited to turning Germany into “a country primarily agricultural and pastoral in its character” was signed by Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during the Second Quebec Conference in September 1944.

Someone within White’s department with access to details of the plan leaked it to the press. Even White himself provided an advance copy to Soviet intelligence. Public protests forced Roosevelt to publicly backtrack.

The Morgenthau Plan was a propaganda coup for Joseph Goebbels, who used it to encourage German troops and citizens to fight harder. Gen. Omar Bradley, among others, noticed “a near-miraculous revitalization of the German army.”

In the end, Morgenthau and White still manage to influence subsequent economic revenge and Allied-occupation policy. Gen. George Patton, while military governor of the American sector of occupied Germany, stonewalled it. Patton also addressed in private letters to his wife what was transpiring:

There is a very apparent Semitic influence in the press. They are trying to do two things: first, implement communism, and second, see that all businessmen of German ancestry and non-Jewish antecedents are thrown out of their jobs.” No one gives a damn how well Bavaria is run. All they are interested in now is how well it is ruined.” I have been in Frankfurt for a civil government conference. If what we are doing (to the Germans) is ‘Liberty, then give me death.’ I can’t see how Americans can sink so low. It is Semitic, and I am sure of it.”

A pro-Patton observer named Mason wrote, “The Daniell-Bevin-Morgan plot to destroy Patton was successful because (((Bernstein))) was the most powerful force in Germany in 1945 because he had the support of (((Harry Dexter White – Soviet spy))), and (((Henry Morgenthau – Rothshield agent))), Lauchlin Curry – Soviet spy, (((David K. Nile -Soviet spy))) and (((Alger Hiss – Soviet spy))).”

In addition, a massive propaganda campaign was enacted and show-pieced, around the kangaroo-court Nuremberg Trials. It conveyed the idea that Germany was the sole practitioner of atrocities under conditions of total war. Allied hellstorm war crimes, such as the firebombing of Japanese and German cities, and the mass rapes by Russians were ignored, as was the British-inflected Bangladesh famine.

A recent must-listen podcast by Joseph Atwill and Tim Kelly connects the dots on the post-WWII propaganda and brainwashing offensive. Atwill states that the scholarship that separates propaganda from actual history is long, long overdue.

It has since been revealed that White (code named the Jurist), as a Soviet mole and assistant of Roosevelt, was operating under a NKVD order on the behalf of Josef Stalin to protect the Soviet Union from an attack on its Pacific flank and provoke a war between the U.S. and Japan. White agreed to carry out what Soviet intelligence described as “Operation Snow.” White wrote memorandums to Cordell Hull, who used much of White’s harsh language in his ultimatum to Japan in November 1941. Hull’s memo was virtually White’s declaration of war on Japan.

Another example of White acting as an agent of influence for the Soviets and the Maoists in China was his obstruction of a proposed $200 million loan to Nationalist China in 1943, which he had been officially instructed to execute at a time when inflation was spiraling out of control.

In 1938, White became the director of the Division of Monetary Research and assistant to the Secretary of Treasury in 1941. In 1945, President Truman appointed White as the American director of the International Monetary Fund, which was one of the chief institutional pillars of the postwar international economic order.

White worked actively to assist (((Harold Glasser))), a Treasury executive and NKVD spy, “in obtaining posts and promotions at Treasury while aware of his communist ties.” The entry of these characters resulted in a severe infestation of communists operatives.

White was the senior American official at the 1944 Bretton Woods conference, which established the postwar economic order. He dominated the conference and imposed his vision of post-war financial institutions over the objections of John Maynard Keynes, the British representative. At Bretton Woods, White was a major architect of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

White was responsible for passing to the Soviets the Treasury plates for printing Allied military marks in occupied Germany. The Soviets thereupon printed currency with abandon, sparking a black market and serious inflation throughout the occupied country and costing the U.S. a quarter of a billion dollars.

In 1948, White was accused of spying for the Soviets and was called to testify before the HUAC. At the conclusion of this testimony, he had a heart attack and left D.C. for a rest on his his farm in Fitzwilliam, N.H. He had just arrived when he had another heart attack. Two days later, on Aug. 16, 1948, he died.

His guilt was later confirmed by declassified FBI documents related to the interception and decoding of Soviet communications, known as the Venona Project. In recent years, newly opened Soviet archives confirm the culpability of this traitor.

As early as Sept. 2, 1939, Assistant Secretary of State and Roosevelt adviser on internal security Adolf Berle had a meeting with defecting Soviet agent Whittaker Chambers that was arranged by journalist Isaac Don Levine. In his notes of that meeting written later that night, Levine listed a series of names, including a “Mr. White.” Berle’s notes of the meeting contain no mention of White. Berle drafted a four-page memorandum on the information that he then passed to Roosevelt, who dismissed the idea of espionage rings in his administration as “absurd.”