GOP pollster finds Trump support diving into ‘dangerously low territory’ as his base (White Idiots) shrivels

President Donald Trump may be lashing out at purportedly “fake” polls showing that he is a historically unpopular president, but even a Republican-aligned pollster says Trump’s approval is “dangerously low” heading into next year’s midterms.

Axios reports that new polling from GOP public-affairs firm Firehouse Strategies shows that Trump’s support has dropped across the board, including among the Republican voters who make up his base.

“Our data shows Trump losing support inside the Republican Party and a noticeable drop in his perceived honesty,” Firehouse Strategies’ Alex Conant explains to Axios.“Just 6 months in office, Trump is getting into dangerously low territory in key swing states. Trump’s base of support has shrunk from 35.3 percent of voters who have a ‘strongly favorable’ view of him in April to only 28.6 percent.”

Additionally, Firehouse’s data reveals that 28 percent of Republican voters now have a strongly unfavorable view of Trump, up from 21 percent earlier this year.

New revelations about Trump’s low poll numbers come as rumors have started swirling that Vice President Mike Pence is running a “shadow campaign” for president in 2020 in the event Trump is removed from office before then.