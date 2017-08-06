Hebrew video calling for attacks on Israelis hits Palestinian social media

http://www.timesofisrael.com/hebrew-music-video-calling-for-attacks-on-israelis-makes-rounds-on-palestinian-social-media/

A music video in Hebrew calling for attacks on Israelis has recently made the rounds on Palestinian social media amid unrest over the Temple Mount following a recent terror attack at the holy site.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on July 28 and since then has been shared with the accompanying hashtag #Rage_For_Al-Aqsa, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

In the short clip, animated images of Jews being stabbed are mixed with footage from stabbing and car-ramming attacks, as the chorus repeats “Oh Shin Bet agent, soldier, settler, policeman, I will attack you, tear you apart, and stab you. I will do what’s never been done before for the sake of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, so that the Jews will know who I am – a Muslim, an Arab, a Palestinian. I will kill you, I swear by my religion.”

The song also calls for violently ridding the country of its Jewish residents.

“An enemy lies in wait for you in every alley. You will be killed, I guarantee. An axe, a knife, a gun, or a rifle will kill you – yes, kill, not take you prisoner. I will cleanse my country of every Jew. I will strive for that with all my might. I swear to do that with my own two hands.”

WARNING: Some graphic scenes

While it was not clear who was behind the video, the Palestinian terror group Hamas has previously released music videos in Hebrew calling for attacks on Israelis and was promoting the latest video on its websites and social media, as was the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, Channel 2 reported Friday.

The video was also shared by Ma’an news agency, one of the largest Palestinian media news outlets. Ma’an denied that it was behind the video and said it had removed the clip from its YouTube account.

The release of the song comes amid recent tensions surrounding the Temple Mount compound, which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, following Israel’s decision to install new security measures after the July 14 terror attack at the site, in which three Arab Israelis shot dead two police officers with weapons smuggled into the compound.

The placement of metal detectors at entrances to the Temple Mount was met with widespread unrest and calls by Muslim leaders to boycott prayers at the site until the security measures were removed.

As part of the boycott, protesters held prayers daily outside Jerusalem’s Old City, which often devolved into violent clashes with police.

During the unrest, four Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces, while another was killed when a Molotov cocktail he was planning to throw at Israeli security forces exploded prematurely.

The tensions surrounding the site were also cited by assailants in two recent terror attacks, including last month when a Palestinian stabbed to death three members of a family in the West Bank settlement of Halamish as they sat down for Shabbat dinner.

While Israel removed the metal detectors and other security measures last week, prompting Muslim worshipers to return to the site, security forces have remained on high alert and ahead of Friday prayers this week police again boosted their presence in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Temple Mount has long been central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a number of past waves of terror attacks have come after perceived attempts by Israel to alter the arrangements in place at the site since 1967, when Israel captured Jerusalem’s Old City from Jordan in the Six Day War.

Under the status quo agreement, a Jordanian-controlled trust administers the site while Israel is responsible for security. Non-Muslims are allowed to access the site but not pray there.