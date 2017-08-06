Germany: Chinese Tourists Arrested for Nazi Salutes

German police arrested two Chinese tourists for making illegal “Heil Hitler” salutes in front of the historic Reichstag building that houses the German parliament.

(Reuters)

Berlin police officers say they detained the two men, aged 36 and 49, after they were seen striking the salute and photographing each other with their mobile phones.

They face charges for “using symbols of illegal organizations”, the police said in a statement, and were released after posting bail of 500 euros each.

Germany has strict laws against free speech, free expression especially symbols linked to the National Socialists.

The Reichstag is a powerful symbol in Germany. It was destroyed by fire in 1933 by a communist arsonist.