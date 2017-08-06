The C-Star – a ship run by the anti-invasion “Defend Europe” organization has arrived off the Libyan coast for the first of its anti-human smuggling operations.

(New Observer Online)

It’s almost immediately one of the pro-invasion leftist ships which are actively assisting the sub-Saharan invasion force, fled at full speed rather than be filmed breaking the law.

The C-Star—financed by a crowd-funding effort organized by the Generation Identity movement – announced on its Twitter account that it had identified the Aquarius, which belonging to the pro-invasion non-government organization (NGO) SOS-Méditerranée, off the coast of Libya, where it was about to pick up yet another load of Africans.

The boat spent 30-45 minutes tracking the Aquarius at a distance of a few hundred meters, before continuing to follow it from further back.

The Aquarius, a converted coastguard patrol boat, is operated by French aid group SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders (MSF). Maritime trakcing showed that the pro-invasion NGO boat’s speed had doubled in the time the C-Star was close to it.

The two boats were about 20 nautical miles off Libya in an area east of the capital Tripoli.

On its website, the Defend Europe alliance accuses the pro-invasion NGOs of “smuggling hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to Europe, endangering the security and future of our continent” and vows to “do something against it.”

French activist Clement Galant posted a video from the C-Star on Twitter on August 1 in which he says the C-Star will accompany any invader boat it comes across back to the African coast.

The pro-invader boats have been filmed meeting up with smugglers off the Libyan coast, transferring the Africans to their care, and then returning the empty vessels back to the smugglers who go back for another load.

In this way, the pro-invasion NGO-chartered boats have imported over a third of all the invaders picked up at sea off the Libyan coast this year and transported to Itlay.

In this way, the pro-invasion boats are actively colluding with the smugglers—even to the point of being in radio contact with them to arrange meeting points—and have provided a free taxi service across the Mediterranean Sea for the African invasion force.

Just last week, Italian authorities last week impounded one NGO boat, the Iuventa, which is operated by German crypto-communist group association Jugend Rettet, accusing its crew of being in direct contact with traffickers to organize pick-ups of boatloads of African invaders from locations very close to the Libyan coast.

The Prosecutor’s Office at Trapani’s investigation, which seized the Iuventa, have announced that they are investigating charges against 15 of its crew members. The authorities are going over the phone records of the suspects to prove their involvement in the smuggling process, prosecutors said.

These phone records confirmed that the crew members had been in direct contact with the smugglers to arrange meeting points at sea to pick up the Africans. One of the charges, against team leader “Katrin,” states that she had a conversation with a smuggler in which they spoke of the “scheduled start of the mission for midnight on the following day.”

The prosecutor’s office pointed out that it was impossible for the Iuventa team leader to know 24 hours in advance that there would be Africans ready to be picked up, and that the only way she knew this was by prior arrangement.