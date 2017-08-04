Google Deploys ADL Censorship Police on Youtube

http://www.renegadetribune.com/google-deploys-adl-censorship-police-youtube/

By of The New Nationalist

In addition to merely removing content it deems offensive, Google’s Youtube is now demonetizing the accounts of said “offenders”. It is also sweeping up and hiding videos that don’t violate its content rules but that it deems “supremacist,” a nebulous term. “White supremacist” and “extremist” are the favored, inverse, shadow-language epithets of the Jewish-run thought police, such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Here is a list of ADL’s senior executives in 2012. Nothing has changed since. Of the 53 senior executives and directors, 53 are Jewish. This is a numerical representation of 100%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population. Therefore, Jews are over-represented among the senior executives and directors of the ADL by 5,000%.

Youtube announced that the ADL is the new flagging authority for online videos. This quote from Kevin McDonald’s “Culture of Critique” comes to mind:

As an indication of just how suppressive and Orwellian these thought police have become, Youtube also announced yesterday that it has expanded the list of nonprofit governmental organizations (NGOs) it’s working with to help determine what content should be deep-sixed. Besides the notorious ADL, these NGOs include the No Hate Speech Movement and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

ISD is yet another elite Jewish “think and do” tank founded and financed by George Weidenfeld, an ardent Zionist and British publisher. The ISD leads the charge against fictitious boogeymen and other War on Terror apparitions, including “extreme” right wingers aka Nazis.

The utilization of these NGOs could not be more alarming and marks new levels of social controls and carte blanche skullduggery. Youtube claims these organizations “bring expert knowledge of complex issues like hate speech, radicalization and terrorism that will help us better identify content that is being used to radicalize and recruit extremists.” It states, “We will also regularly consult these experts as we update our policies to reflect new trends.”

The update also touted the success of the machine-learning-driven removal of content and claimed that last month Youtube algorithms discovered 75% of policy-violating extremist videos before humans were able to flag the content. It begs the question: Who designs and directs the AI algos?

Youtube’s CEO is Susan Wojcicki. Wikipedia reveals that this woman is the daughter of Esther Wojcicki, an educator of Russian-Jewish descent, and Stanley Wojcicki, a Polish-American physics professor at Stanford University. We have noted that it is not unusual for these corrupt political elites and front men to sometimes be mixed or half Jews. But this is just a reinvention of the same ol’ same ol’.

At the same time, these operators have stretched the boundaries of their favored epithet, “antisemitism.” The term is shadow language for those who criticize Jewish behaviors, such as their proclivity to censor or arrange for critics to be fired over real or imagined slights. This has been extended to political controversies, such as those protesting in favor of Palestinians rights and issues.

In fact, there are even new EU guidelines that criminalize antisemitism. The advisory board behind the change is headed by the European Jewish Congress and ​B’nai B’rith International. Specific examples of criminal anti-Semitic include:

Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.

TNN note: Perhaps the institutions responsible for carrying out this agenda could contact us concerning our mention of well-established facts, like the fact that the ADL and ISD are being given authority to gate keep Youtube content and those organizations are Jewish from top to bottom. Would this information be considered a fact or a myth? Is it a “myth” to say there is a conflict of interest here involving institutions and entities controlled by Jewish interests? Would it be “mendacious” (defined as intentional lies) to point out the leading players among those striving to kill free speech on Youtube are Jewish apparatchiks? [… Read more]