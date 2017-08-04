ADL Says Proposed Immigration Law is Cruel, Anti-Family and Un-American

New York, NY, August 2, 2017 … The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) today expressed concern over the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, a new bill in the Senate endorsed earlier today by President Trump and designed to cut legal immigration to the United States.

The bill, introduced by Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue, would reportedly limit the number of foreign nationals who are eligible to obtain green cards to reunite with their families already in the U.S.— currently the largest category of legal immigrants, cut the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. in half, and eliminate the diversity visa lottery, a program that gives visas to countries with low rates of immigration.

“This proposed legislation is cruel, anti-family and un-American,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “These are the types of policy markers that exacerbate immigrant bashing and nativist attitudes in this country. We support an immigration policy that is comprehensive, protects our security, reunites families and improves our economy while honoring our values as a nation of immigrants. Diversity is our country’s strength and immigration has made America great.”

Mr. Greenblatt added. “Along with our coalition partners, we will work hard against this cruel legislation.”

In March, ADL partnered with Peter and Judy Kovler and the Blum–Kovler Foundation to launch the A Nation of Immigrants Project. The Project is a platform for education, advocacy and awareness of immigrants in the U.S. and honors President John F. Kennedy’s legacy during the centennial of his birth.