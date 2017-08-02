Trump threatened to shut down filming of ‘Sharknado 3’ because he didn’t get cast as the president (LOL….)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/trump-threatened-to-shut-down-filming-of-sharknado-3-because-he-didnt-get-cast-as-the-president-report/

The production team that made the Z-grade “Sharknado” movies say that President Donald Trump was furious when he didn’t get cast to play the president in the series’ third installment, 2015’s “Sharknado 3: Oh, hell no!”

The Hill reported on Wednesday that SyFy Channel’s David Latt revealed that Trump agreed to play the president in “Sharknado 3,” but in the end went with Dallas Mavericks owner and hedge fund billionaire Mark Cuban.

Former “90210” star and “Sharknado 3” leading man Ian Zierling suggested to producers that Trump should play the president based on his experience with Trump as a contestant on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Latt as saying Trump was “thrilled” about the possibility of playing the president in the movie series, which typically features a number of celebrity appearances and pop-culture in-jokes.

“The Donald said yes,” Latt said. “He was thrilled to be asked.”

Trump was the company’s second choice after talks with former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) fell through.

As production time approached, however, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen contacted the team and told them they didn’t want the film to interfere with the possibility of an actual run for president, Latt said.

The company then offered the role to Cuban, sparking an angry reaction from Trump’s team.

“Then we immediately heard from Trump’s lawyer,” said Latt. “He basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!’”

However, like so many of Trump’s threats of litigation, no suit was ever filed and the production went on with Cuban in the role.