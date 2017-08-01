MEMEING FOR ISRAEL

When protests and dialogue and op-eds don’t work, could mockery on the Internet? One pro-Israel foundation is hoping that’s the case, and sponsoring a “meme competition” for Israel advocacy – complete with cash prizes for the winners.

The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation launched its “Milstein Meme Competition,” this weekend, a worldwide effort to find the “funny side of pro-Israel activism,” according to the organization.

If you’re wondering what a meme is, well, then you’re over 35 and don’t spend an unhealthy amount of time on the Internet. Memes are shareable and usually amusing images or short videos that spread rapidly online. The most common memes are images printed with simple text on the top and bottom of the photo.

The Milstein Foundation, which works to educate and train students in Israel advocacy, is offering $500 to the first-place winner in the competition. Two second-place winners will get $250 each, and other entrants – the top 18 in total – will receive varying dollar amounts.

“This contest is a fun way for us to express our love and support for Israel with wit and levity,” said Adam Milstein.

Memes can already be submitted online for the contest, and the public can begin voting on them on Thursday. Public voting and submissions will end on August 14, and then the top 18 entries will move to a judging panel – consisting of six university students.

The students – from the US and Israel – will be looking for originality, humor, importance and insightful content, according to the foundation. The winners will be announced on August 14.

“Our panelists are the foremost authorities in meme making and sharing,” said Milstein. “These high school and college students are connoisseurs of memes.”

“We’re looking for memes that are relevant, enlightening, and true,” said Yoseff Shachor, one of the judges. “They could be funny, dramatic, or just plain informative. With such a concentration and influx of pro-Israel memes, certainly there will be some that go viral – and this will help spread the truth about Israel.”